‘Day of joy’ as Levenmouth railway line reopened after 50 years – John Swinney

The First Minister said it was a “day of joy” as he officially opened the Levenmouth railway line, reconnecting the Fife community to the main network after more than 50 years.

John Swinney accompanied other ministers, campaigners and locals on the inaugural train ride along the track to Leven and Cameron Bridge stations after setting off from Edinburgh Waverley.

Completed at a cost of £116 million, the project restores train services which were lost in the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

It involved 19km of new track, the construction of two new stations and 1km of active travel bridges and routes.

The train was greeted by bagpipes after it crossed the Forth and arrived at Leven. The First Minister then addressed a gathered crowd and unveiled a plaque at the station.

A reception with music in a marquee tent was then held at Cameron Bridge station.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the train, the First Minister said: “This is a day of joy and significant transformation for the people of Levenmouth.

“For more than 50 years they’ve been cut off from the rail network.

“As a consequence of a tenacious local campaign and the investment of an SNP government it’s going to be connected again.

“I’m absolutely delighted at the economic and social opportunities that are going to be opened for the people of Levenmouth as a consequence.”

Dr Allen Armstrong, chairman of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign, said: “The opening of the Levenmouth line offers more communities the chance to travel by train and I’m pleased to be able to welcome our new passengers on to the network.

“Levenmouth is back on the map and regeneration prospects aided by other project in the pipeline are brighter now.”

The first passenger services will run on the new line on June 2.

Liam Sumpter, managing director of Network Rail Scotland, said:

“The on-time completion of the project is due to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues and contractors and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts over the past two years.”