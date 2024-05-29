No plans to reverse ban on foreign health workers’ dependants, says Streeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans to reverse ban on foreign health workers’ dependants, says Streeting

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting with a booklet containing Labour six General Election pledges (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour has “no plans” to change rules stopping foreign healthcare workers bringing their dependants with them to the UK, Wes Streeting has said.

Speaking to reporters at a campaign stop in Worcester, the shadow health and care secretary said he was “proud of the fact the NHS is an international workforce” but added it had become too reliant on overseas staff under the Conservatives.

He said there was a “global shortage” of medical staff, meaning the UK could not “assume that that pool of talent will always be there for us to draw on”, and described the recruitment of staff from countries with their own shortages as “immoral”.

Asked whether he would reverse a ban on overseas healthcare staff bringing their dependants to the UK, Mr Streeting said: “I’m not aware of any plans by (shadow home secretary) Yvette Cooper to change those rules.

“Obviously we’ll be working really closely together and I want to make sure that by developing our homegrown talent I help Yvette reduce net migration.”

The Government brought in the ban on dependants in March in an effort to reduce migration levels.

But health and social care providers warned the move could drive people from the sector, exacerbating staffing difficulties.

Sir Keir Starmer looks on as Wes Streeting gives a speech on the General Election campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Streeting also said the UK needed to “redress the balance” between homegrown medical students and international ones, saying too many top performing students were being turned away from British medical schools.