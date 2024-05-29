Labour being ‘very honest with public’ about its fiscal plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour being ‘very honest with public’ about its fiscal plans

By Press Association
Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones has said his party is being “very honest with the public” after claiming there is a £71 billion black hole in the Conservative Party’s spending pledges.

The Labour Party summoned journalists to a central London venue for a press conference, where Mr Jones told them “the threat to family finances from this chaotic Conservative campaign is now so severe it must be exposed and must stop”.

Labour organisers handed members of the press a 10-chapter document titled “Conservatives’ interest rate rise”.

Facing questions about the party’s economic policy should it form a government after the General Election, Mr Jones said: “Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, was very clear yesterday, that all of our policies are fully funded and fully costed.

“The way we raise the money to pay for those policies – those first six steps that an incoming Labour government will implement – is through the closure to the loopholes that we have set out, so private school VAT, private equity bonus tax, closing the non-dom loopholes, the energy profits levy on windfall in the oil and gas industry, and investing to tackle tax avoidance in the system.

“None of our policies requires any further funding and that’s why there is a commitment to not raising taxes in the manifesto in this election.”

Mr Jones added he wanted the tax burden “to come down” in the next Parliament.

He denied there are plans for a “wealth tax”.

Mr Jones also denied his party had called the press conference to distract from headlines related to Diane Abbott, the veteran Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP who may be barred from contesting the seat again – something which party leader Sir Keir Starmer has denied.

In its claims about the £70.87 billion black hole, the Labour Party has claimed an equivalent rise in borrowing could increase average monthly mortgage payments by £350, if interest rates rise as it forecasts.

Labour analysts claimed the Conservative Party pledge to scrap national insurance could cost £43.11 billion in 2025-26, rising to £46.47 billion in 2029-30.

But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said scrapping National Insurance is an “aspiration” to be achieved over the course of the next parliament.

Mr Jones said: “Let’s take the example of abolishing national insurance contributions – the Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made very clear in the House of Commons, I was sat there listening to him when he said that this was their policy to abolish national insurance contributions.

“That’s £46 billion per year. Where is he going to get that money from?

“He’s not answered that question.”

In the spring Budget, delivered to the House of Commons, the Chancellor announced a 2p cut in national insurance and outlined a “long-term ambition” to abolish it altogether.