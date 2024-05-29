Homes for sale at eight-year high as sellers return to market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Homes for sale at eight-year high as sellers return to market

By Press Association
Many existing homeowners delayed moving decisions in the second half of last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Britain’s supply of homes for sale is at its highest point in eight years, according to research, in a trend which experts say will limit house price rises for the rest of 2024.

Zoopla, the property website, said the average estate agent has 31 homes for sale, up 20% on the same point last year and the highest number since 2016.

The statistic equates to about £230 billion-worth of homes on offer, as sellers continue returning to the housing market in growing numbers.

Many existing homeowners delayed moving decisions in the second half of last year, Zoopla said, as the impact of higher borrowing costs on house prices and buyer demand knocked confidence.

Just below one-third of homes for sale were also listed for sale in 2023 but failed to find a buyer.

House prices
Zoopla said the average estate agent has 31 homes for sale (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

But an expected fall in mortgage rates this year, combined with rising sales volumes over the last six months, has boosted sentiment.

Experts think the Bank of England is likely to cut interest rates in the coming months, after headline inflation eased to 2.3% in the 12 months to April 2024, down from 3.2% in the 12 months to March.

The number of house sales agreed also rose by 13% since this point last year, but stayed behind the level of supply – giving buyers the pick of the market.

The trend is expected to keep house price inflation in check. Zoopla’s latest index found yearly house price inflation is minus 0.1%, meaning prices have fallen slightly over the last 12 months.

There has been an increase in house price inflation over the last quarter, at 0.4% up, in response to more sales and firmer pricing, but this quarterly growth rate has slowed over the last month. The property website said it expects inflation to be flat for the year.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, says: “The growth in the supply of homes for sale is evidence of renewed confidence amongst homeowners, some of whom delayed moving decisions in 2023.

“The quarterly rate of house price inflation has picked up in recent months as more sales are agreed and prices firm.

“The announcement of the election will slow the pace at which new sales are agreed while greater choice for buyers will keep house prices in check over 2024.

“It’s essential that those serious about moving in 2024 price their homes realistically if they want to achieve a sale.”