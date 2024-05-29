Labour’s candidate chaos overshadows campaign as Starmer accused of purge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour’s candidate chaos overshadows campaign as Starmer accused of purge

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour’s General Election campaign has been overshadowed by internal chaos as Sir Keir Starmer was accused of trying to purge the party’s left.

Questions about whether Diane Abbott will be barred from standing again remain as the party suspended one candidate and declined to endorse another.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer insisted no decision has yet been taken about whether Ms Abbott – who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament – would be allowed to defend her seat.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who was MP for Brighton Kemptown, said he has been suspended by Labour over what he called a “vexatious and politically motivated complaint” against him, and that he cannot stand under the Labour banner at the election.

And the PA news agency understands that Faiza Shaheen has not been endorsed to be the Labour candidate for Chingford & Woodford Green in north-east London after she allegedly liked a series of posts on X that downplayed antisemitism accusations.

All three are on the left of the party.

Former party leader Jeremy Corbyn, speaking at a rally to launch his own independent election campaign in north London on Wednesday, said he was “disturbed” by the way Ms Abbott has been treated.

Asked whether he believed Sir Keir was trying to purge the left of the Labour Party, he said: “It looks like it.”

Ms Shaheen told BBC Newsnight that she had “thought” she was the Labour candidate for the constituency but got an email on Wednesday evening that she said claimed she would “frustrate Labour’s purpose”.

She said that “everyone said I was the one socialist that was running, you know, it was a surprise that I wasn’t blocked earlier, everyone knows that”.

Ms Abbott told a crowd who came out to support her outside Hackney Town Hall, in her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat, that Labour want her “excluded”.

She promised she would be the MP for the constituency “as long as it is possible”.

Backbencher Mr Russell-Moyle said he was “gutted” after receiving an “administrative suspension letter” and being told he could not stand as a Labour candidate.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle suspension
Lloyd Russell-Moyle said he has been suspended by the Labour Party (Yui Mok/PA)

In a statement sent to the PA news agency, he said: “Someone (who remains anonymous to me) has made what I believe to be a vexatious and politically motivated complaint about my behaviour eight years ago. This is a false allegation that I dispute totally and I believe it was designed to disrupt this election.

“There isn’t enough time to defend myself as these processes within the party take too long, so the party have told me that I will not be eligible to be a candidate at the next election.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

Ms Abbott had the Labour whip suspended in April 2023 pending an investigation after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice but not racism.

The whip was restored on Tuesday but Ms Abbott said she was “dismayed” by reports that she had been barred as a candidate.

Sir Keir however told reporters: “The process that we were going through ended with the restoration of the whip the other day, so she’s a member of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) and no decision has been taken barring her.”

The decision on whether she can stand will ultimately be taken by Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC).

Parliament was dissolved as of 00.01 on Thursday, meaning every House of Commons seat has become vacant and all MPs have stopped representing their constituencies.

Parties must nominate their General Election candidates by June 7.

Labour former frontbencher Jess Phillips and six unions affiliated with Labour – Aslef, TSSA, Unite, NUM, CWU and FBU – were among those who called for Ms Abbott to be allowed to stand.

On Thursday, Sir Keir heads to Wales, where he will appear alongside Vaughan Gething.

Mr Gething is due to face a confidence vote in the Welsh Senedd on June 5 after a series of rows, including over donations to his leadership campaign.

In other developments:

-Rishi Sunak told The Times that a vote for the Tories is a vote for cuts to interest rates

-Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper is pledging to boost neighbourhood policing and said she would run a “hands-on Home Office”

-The Liberal Democrats said they want to treble taxes for search engines and social media firms to fund putting a mental health professional in every primary and secondary school

-The Green Party is launching its campaign in Bristol