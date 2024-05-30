What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Thursday

By Press Association
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has pledged Labour would recruit more police officers (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has pledged Labour would recruit more police officers (Victoria Jones/PA)

Parliament has been officially dissolved, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant. Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Thursday:

– Labour pledges to take back town centres

Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and “take back our town centres”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said she would run a “hands-on Home Office”. She is expected to visit South Yorkshire on Thursday.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

The party said its plans draw lessons from the last Labour government, but with a focus on new technology and data analysis, and said it has received backing from former police leaders.

The Conservatives dismissed the plan.

Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.

– Starmer heads to Wales

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to recommit to investing in the UK’s steel industry amid concerns about job losses at Port Talbot steelworks as he launches his party’s doorstep offer to Welsh voters.

He is also expected to promise to put Wales at the centre of his party’s plans for cleaner, cheaper energy and to work with the Welsh Government to cut NHS waiting times and recruit more teachers and police officers.

He will be joined by Welsh Labour leader Vaughan Gething, who is facing a confidence vote in the Welsh Senedd on June 5.

Welsh Conservative leader and Senedd member Andrew RT Davies said Sir Keir’s decision to campaign with Mr Gething was “a reflection of their equally poor judgment” and “should worry us all”.

– Greens to launch campaign

The Green Party will launch its campaign in Bristol and said it would set out “practical solutions” to the cost-of-living crisis, housing and the NHS, in addition to plans to clean up the UK’s toxic rivers and seas.

The party will commit to “offering real hope and real change” and said it hopes to elect four Members of Parliament on July 4.

– Mental health in schools

The Liberal Democrats say they would increase the Digital Services Tax and use the money to fund mental health care in schools.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said children are being “left in limbo” when they seek mental health care.

Sir Ed will be campaigning in Somerset on Thursday.