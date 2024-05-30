Fact check: There are 6.29 million people on the NHS waiting list in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: There are 6.29 million people on the NHS waiting list in England

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary and the MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shadow health secretary and the MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has claimed there are 7.5 million people on the NHS waiting list.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Streeting said: “The fate of millions of people are at stake at this General Election, not least the 7.5 million people on NHS waiting lists.”

Evaluation

There are 6.29 million people on the NHS waiting list in England.

The facts

Mr Streeting said: “What I’m here to talk about and what I can affect change on is the 7.5 million people on an NHS waiting list.”

Later in the interview, with Sky News he repeated the claim: “The fate of millions of people are at stake at this General Election, not least the 7.5 million people on NHS waiting lists.”

Some 6.29 million patients in England were waiting for treatment at the end of March, according to the latest figures available.

However, some of these patients are waiting for multiple treatments, which means that the overall waiting list is larger.

An estimated 7.54 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of March, according to the NHS England figures, but this is not the same as having 7.5 million people on the waiting list, as quoted by Mr Streeting.

Since November 2023, separate figures for treatments and people have been published.

Provision of health services has been a devolved issue since 1999, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland assemblies responsible for waiting lists in their areas.

Links

Sky News interview with claim at 22 seconds (archived post and video)

Second interview clip with Sky News (archived post and video)

Latest NHS England performance data (archived)

NHS England announcement on publishing separate figures (archived)

How health services are devolved in the UK (archived)

