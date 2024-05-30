D-Day veteran, 99, calls on UK to be stronger against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-Day veteran, 99, calls on UK to be stronger against Russia

By Press Association
Mervyn Kersh during a visit to the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-Sur-Mer, France (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mervyn Kersh during a visit to the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-Sur-Mer, France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A 99-year-old D-Day veteran has said he wishes the gains made during the Second World War had “lasted longer”, as he called on the UK to be stronger against Russia.

Mervyn Kersh arrived in Normandy aged 19, three days after the start of the D-Day invasion in June 1944, acting as a technical clerk for the Royal Army Ordinance Corps.

Mr Kersh, who lives in Cockfosters, north London, speaking ahead of the 80th anniversary of the landings, said he is “very pleased and satisfied” to have played his part.

Mervyn Kersh
Mervyn Kersh plans to be in France for the 80th anniversary commemorations (Gareth Fuller/PA)

However, he told the PA news agency: “I just wish the gains we made would have lasted longer than my lifetime because we’re going through the same ground again, and at this time it’s Russia that is the Germany of today, an aggressor.

“Nothing is being done except wagging a finger and saying ‘naughty, naughty’. Taking the money away from a few citizens is not going to stop Putin invading other countries.

“You don’t get peace by being weak. The first duty of any Government is to safeguard its citizens, before benefits and free medical aid and all the rest of it – the first place to spend money is on armaments.”

Mr Kersh urged young people to be “prepared” and “strong” if they want peace.

He said: “We’ve got to be ready (for) those that are liable to attack us and make them change their minds – you’ve got to be strong, you’ve got to be free.”

The D-Day operation brought together the land, air and sea forces of the allied powers in what became the largest amphibious invasion in military history.

It is regarded as a success and began the process of ending the war in Europe.

Mr Kersh said he plans to be in France for the 80th anniversary commemorations, adding: “It was a memorable feat and it did achieve something – it destroyed Germany and liberated Europe.”