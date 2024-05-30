Westminster needs to be ‘dragged into 21st century’ – Scottish Greens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westminster needs to be ‘dragged into 21st century’ – Scottish Greens

By Press Association
Lorna Slater said Westminster is ‘archaic’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lorna Slater said Westminster is ‘archaic’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Greens have said Westminster needs to be “dragged into the 21st century” as they set out their policies on constitutional change.

Ahead of a campaign event in Edinburgh, co-leader Lorna Slater said Westminster is “archaic” and resembles “a braying and chuntering old boys’ club”.

The pro-independence party is calling for gender quotas at all elections and the vote to be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds.

They also want the Section 35 power available to the Scottish Secretary to block Holyrood legislation to be scrapped.

Alister Jack used this section of the Scotland Act to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law, saying it would impact on equalities legislation south of the border.

The Greens are also calling for the House of Lords to be replaced with an elected second chamber and proportional representation at general elections.

Ahead of the event in Edinburgh, Ms Slater said: “Since the Tories took office they have run roughshod over devolution.

“They have made a cynical power grab and abused their position to overrule Scotland and undermine our parliament.

“A vote for the Scottish Greens is a vote to scrap the anti-democratic Internal Market Act, which has been used to block basic environmental measures, and Section 35 which has been used to overturn the will of our parliament.”

She said: “Westminster is a badly dated and archaic relic of an institution that entrenches an unresponsive and broken politics. It is not fit for purpose, and needs to be dragged into the 21st century.

“By abolishing and replacing the undemocratic and ridiculous House of Lords, extending voting rights to 16 and 17-year-olds and introducing fairer elections where every vote counts, we can ensure that our parliament reflects the communities that elect it.”

Ms Slater continued: “Westminster still has the air of a braying and chuntering old boys’ club, which is why we support gender quotas and other steps to ensure equal representation for women, and why the Scottish Greens have long used them ourselves.”