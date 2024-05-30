Reform’s Tice: no pact with Conservatives who have ‘betrayed Britain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reform’s Tice: no pact with Conservatives who have ‘betrayed Britain’

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Richard Tice has said a suggestion by Nigel Farage that he could be open to a deal with the Conservatives was ‘a bit of banter’ (Lucy North/PA)
Reform UK leader Richard Tice has dismissed as “banter” a suggestion by Nigel Farage that he could be open to a deal with the Tories.

Mr Farage suggested “we might have a conversation” about what the Conservatives could offer Reform, but Mr Tice insisted he was joking and there is no prospect of a pact.

Rishi Sunak has already ruled out a deal with Reform, which is putting pressure on the Tories over issues including immigration policy.

General Election campaign 2024
Nigel Farage suggested he would be open to a conversation with the Conservatives (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Farage, as leader of the Brexit Party, did not field candidates against Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in 2019.

But Reform is set to contest all seats in England, Scotland and Wales at the General Election.

Mr Tice told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are doing no deals with the Tories. They have betrayed Britain, they have betrayed Brexit, they have betrayed their promise to reduce immigration.”

He said Mr Farage’s comments were “a bit of banter” and “a bit of fun” on the Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots show.

Mr Farage, Reform UK honorary president, told the Sun: “I got rid of Mrs (Teresa) May with the Brexit Party. I stood aside with Boris to help a massive majority. What are they going to do back for me?”

Asked if he would accept a peerage from the Conservative Party, he replied: “No, I’m not asking for anything other than: I’ve done them some huge favours over the years as a party, give me something back. We might have a conversation.”