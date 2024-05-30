System ‘streamlined’ to notify victims ahead of emergency release of prisoners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

System ‘streamlined’ to notify victims ahead of emergency release of prisoners

By Press Association
More than 500 prisoners are set to be freed early to ease overcrowding in Scotland’s jails (PA)
More than 500 prisoners are set to be freed early to ease overcrowding in Scotland’s jails (PA)

Work is being carried out to ensure victims are notified before prisoners are freed as part of emergency measures being brought in by the Government.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said Scottish Government officials, together with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, are working to “streamline” the process whereby victims can be notified ahead of an offender’s release.

Ms Constance said the move will allow those not currently registered to receive such information to be given details “about the release date of the prisoner in their case, if they are released as part of this emergency process”.

It comes as the Scottish Government prepares to start an emergency release of prisoners, which will happen in four phases starting at the end of June.

An estimated 550 prisoners are to be freed early after the number of inmates in Scotland’s jails rose significantly this year.

The Justice Secretary stressed prisoners serving life sentences or those convicted of terror-related, sexual or domestic violence offences will not be part of the scheme.

Prison governors will also have a veto to prevent the release of an eligible prisoner whom they consider to be an “immediate risk” to a group or individual.

Regulations to allow the early release to go ahead are expected to be approved by Holyrood, and should then come into force on June 13.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance set out more details of the emergency release of prisoners in a letter to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Prisoners with less than 45 days of their sentence left to serve will then be released on June 26 and 27, and those with 45-89 days left will walk free on July 3 and 4.

Inmates who have 90-134 days left to serve will be released on July 10 and 11, with the last group of prisoners – those who have 130 to 180 days left on their sentence – freed on July 17 and 18.

Ms Constance set out the details in a letter to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, telling them: “I am acutely aware that using emergency release is a significant step and this is not a decision I have taken lightly.

“I am clear that the situation in our prisons is so serious that emergency action is needed to keep people safe, and to protect the security and good order of prisons.”