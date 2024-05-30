Starmer denies purge of left and heaps praise on Abbott as he seeks to calm row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer denies purge of left and heaps praise on Abbott as he seeks to calm row

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer is campaigning in Wales, but questions over Labour’s candidate selections dominated (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer is campaigning in Wales, but questions over Labour’s candidate selections dominated (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is not trying to block left-wingers from standing for Labour after Diane Abbott claimed they are facing an “appalling” cull.

The Labour leader said he wants the “highest quality” candidates to stand for the party after a series of selection decisions sparked anger on the left.

Ms Abbott’s own future remains uncertain after she said she wants to fight to retain her seat “as long as it is possible”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said “I don’t think there’s any reason why Diane Abbott shouldn’t stand” and the row over her future was “not a great look”.

Labour leader Sir Keir insisted no decision has yet been taken about whether Ms Abbott – who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament – will be allowed to defend her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat.

But Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who was MP for Brighton Kemptown, cannot stand after being suspended by Labour over what he called a “vexatious and politically-motivated complaint” against him.

And Faiza Shaheen said she is in shock and feels she is the victim of a “huge injustice” after not being endorsed as the Labour candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green.

In response, Ms Abbott said: “Appalling. Whose clever idea has it been to have a cull of left wingers?”

Ms Shaheen was blocked after liking a series of social media posts on X, formerly Twitter, that allegedly downplayed antisemitism accusations.

In a possible sign she could run as an independent, she said “this is not the end of my story”, and she also revealed she would speak to her legal team about Labour’s decision.

She said: “At 9pm last night, by email, I learned that Labour has removed me as its candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green, less than six weeks before the General Election, after working to win this seat for over four years.”

She had been due to fight former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith in the marginal seat.

“I feel that a huge injustice has been done, not just to me, but to our community,” she said.

The Labour Muslim Network said the treatment of Ms Shaheen was “unacceptable”.

The row meant that for a second day, Sir Keir’s General Election campaign was dominated by questions about internal Labour Party affairs.

Asked if he is blocking left-wingers from standing, he said: “No. I’ve said repeatedly over the last two years as we’ve selected our candidates that I want the highest-quality candidates.

“That’s been the position for a very long time.”

The uncertainty over Ms Abbott’s position comes because she had the Labour whip suspended in April 2023 pending an investigation after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice but not racism.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle suspension
Lloyd Russell-Moyle said he has been suspended by the Labour Party (Yui Mok/PA)

The whip was restored on Tuesday, but Ms Abbott said she was “dismayed” by reports that she could be barred as a candidate.

There has been speculation the return of the whip could have allowed her to retire with dignity, but she appears determined to fight on.

Speaking to broadcasters in Monmouthshire, Sir Keir said: “The situation in relation to Diane Abbott is that no decision has been taken to bar her and you have to remember that she was a trailblazer as an MP, she overcame incredible challenges to achieve what she achieved in her political career.

“She carved out a path for others to come into politics and she did all that whilst also being one of the most abused MPs across all political parties.

“But I’ve always had the aspiration that we will have the best quality candidates as we go into this election.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said “I hope this process is resolved as swiftly as possible”, adding: “Diane is a really important figure in the Labour Party and in the Labour movement.”

Ms Rayner told Sky News: “I don’t think Keir is acting in a factional way. You do have factions in the Labour Party. But you know, our party will only succeed if we’re a broad church.”

She added it was “not a great look with the way Diane was briefed against”.

The Momentum campaign group, which was set up to support Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour leadership, criticised Sir Keir’s comments about candidate selection.

“This is a laughable defence and no-one’s buying it,” a spokesman said.

“Plain as day, Keir Starmer is purging left-wingers for the crime of believing in causes like public ownership and anti-racism.

“He is pushing out independent-minded women of colour, including Britain’s first black woman MP in Diane Abbott, who he rightly called a ‘trailblazer’.”

Other decisions made on candidates include Luke Akehurst, an influential figure on the Labour right, being selected in North Durham.

Josh Simons, director of the Labour Together group which has backed Sir Keir, was selected in Makerfield.

Earlier this year he apologised after suggesting that people-smuggling gangs could be put on a barge and “shipped to the north of Scotland”, adding: “Who cares?”

SNP candidate for Glasgow North Alison Thewliss said: “Mr Simons’s comments were a disgrace – and the breathtaking arrogance they display to Scotland is a hallmark of Starmer’s arrogant leadership.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Vaughan Gething
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, right, campaigned in Wales on Thursday alongside First Minister Vaughan Gething (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir was campaigning alongside Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething, who is facing his own difficulties including a no confidence motion due to be debated next week in the Senedd.

In other developments:

– Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves ruled out increasing VAT following a claim from Jeremy Hunt she had a secret plan to hike the tax.

– Rishi Sunak told The Times that a vote for the Tories is a vote for cuts to interest rates, despite that being a decision for the independent Bank of England.

– The Liberal Democrats said they want to treble taxes for search engines and social media firms to fund putting a mental health professional in every primary and secondary school.

– The Green Party launched its campaign in Bristol.

– Reform UK leader Richard Tice ruled out any form of electoral pact with the Tories.