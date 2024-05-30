Angela Rayner felt her ‘wings had been clipped’ by police probe into house row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angela Rayner felt her ‘wings had been clipped’ by police probe into house row

By Press Association
Angela Rayner has said she felt her ‘wings had been clipped’ by the police investigation into the sale of her former council house (Joe Giddens/PA)
Angela Rayner has said she felt her 'wings had been clipped' by the police investigation into the sale of her former council house (Joe Giddens/PA)

Angela Rayner has said she felt her “wings had been clipped” by the police investigation into the sale of her former council house and that it caused a “distraction” from Labour’s election campaign.

But after police said they would take no further action, Labour’s deputy leader declared she is “back” and is “powering up the battle bus”.

Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday said they concluded their probe into her living arrangements almost a decade ago and that they would take no further action against the politician.

Ms Rayner on Thursday said it had distracted her from the matters she cares about, such as the housing crisis.

On being cleared by the police, she told Sky News: “It was a bit bittersweet for me because I just felt like I’d lost a lot of time.

“I felt like my wings had been clipped from me to be able to raise those issues.”

She said the investigation had been shaming and that “as a working class person to have the police onto you, it taints you”.

Ms Rayner said she had never been in trouble with the law, but admitted that she did shoplift once when she was under 16.

Rayner
Angela Rayner with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Labour frontbencher had faced claims she may have broken electoral law and dodged capital gains tax on the 2015 sale of her Stockport property because of the way she and her then-husband used separate homes.

Ms Rayner told the broadcaster: “I had my house that I got when I was a single mum and it mattered to me. It was a big deal.

“I never felt secure when I was a child. I never felt safe.

“So for me to be in a position to provide for my son and to get the house, it was a massive deal.”

She and her ex-husband Mark Rayner “always had separate finances”, she said, stressing that she has “always been fiercely proud of my independence”.

Ms Rayner said she regretted the public scrutiny the row had put her family under.

“It was horrible,” she said. “I feel a sense of regret that I put my family through this. But they also know that I’m trying to do some good.”

Ms Rayner also said it was a waste of police time, telling ITV News: “I am frustrated because it distracts resources that wasn’t necessary.”

But with the row behind her, Ms Rayner said she is ready to hit the General Election campaign trail on her own battle bus.

“I’m back. I’m powering up the battle bus.”