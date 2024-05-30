Swinney apologises to patients as NHS waiting list grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swinney apologises to patients as NHS waiting list grows

By Press Association
Official figures show the overall NHS waiting list in Scotland has increased (PA)
Official figures show the overall NHS waiting list in Scotland has increased (PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has apologised to patients on NHS waiting lists after news the number has risen to more than 840,000.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland this week showed the number of people waiting for treatment or tests has increased, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accusing the First Minister of caring more about defending former health secretary Michael Matheson than cutting waiting times.

Mr Matheson has been suspended from Holyrood over a near-£11,000 data roaming bill he racked up on a parliamentary iPad during a family holiday, but Mr Swinney has accused the standards committee which recommended the 27-day ban of being prejudiced.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar said: “Rather than protecting Scots, John Swinney chose to put his party before the country.

“While John Swinney spent all of his time this week managing his party and defending sleaze, waiting lists in Scotland reached a record high.

“Now over 840,000 Scots are stuck on an NHS waiting list – more than one in 10 have been waiting more than a year.

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar challenged the First Minister on NHS waiting times (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Why is John Swinney putting the SNP first, not Scotland?”

Responding, the First Minister said he is the “first to acknowledge we face challenges in the National Health Service” following the pandemic.

“I’m sorry for the amount of time people are having to wait for treatment,” he said.

“We are reducing the longest waits, we’re making headway on that.”

The figures showed an increase in activity in the NHS in an attempt to clear the backlog.

The First Minister went on to say waits are “far too long for too many people”.

But Mr Sarwar said the First Minister has to “get his head out of the sand”.

John Swinney
John Swinney was pressed over NHS waiting times during First Minister’s Questions (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Every day John Swinney spends putting the SNP before Scotland has consequences for our NHS,” he said.

The Labour leader raised the case of Natalie, a woman from Glasgow who had emergency surgery for a brain tumour in 2019, before another on her optical nerve was found.

In December, she was told she would have to have a section of her skull removed as part of the required procedure.

“She has heard nothing since,” Mr Sarwar said. “A brain tumour, and she’s heard nothing for almost six months.”

Natalie told Mr Sarwar she was “in the dark” and felt “completely alone”.

The Labour leader asked “Does the First Minister understand that patients like Natalie should be his priority, not defending a failed health secretary who attempted to misuse public money?”

The First Minister apologised to Natalie, claiming patients like her “are my focus”.

Michael Matheson
Michael Matheson has been suspended from Holyrood for 27 days after trying to use the public purse to cover roaming charges (PA)

He added he is focusing on the “real and legitimate concerns” of the people of Scotland.

Mr Sarwar said the NHS needs change, and Labour will “begin the process” of doing so after the General Election.

He added: “But that also needs change in Scotland, because the priorities of this SNP Government are all wrong.

“Why is John Swinney more interested in defending Michael Matheson than defending our NHS? Why is John Swinney putting his party before the country, and why is John Swinney failing NHS staff and NHS patients every single day?”

Responding, the First Minister said his “primary concern” is to ensure Scots receive healthcare as soon as possible.

“But I have to say, some of the rest of what Mr Sarwar went on to is just a little bit hollow,” Mr Swinney added.

He went on to quote Labour’s shadow health secretary at Westminster, Wes Streeting, who said underfunding from the UK Government is at the core of issues in the health services of the devolved administrations.

Mr Swinney added that Labour has said it will not raise taxes and will adhere to “strict borrowing limits”, accusing the party of proposing “austerity on stilts”.