Politics

Jump in applications to vote since General Election announced

By Press Association
The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is June 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Applications to register to vote have jumped sharply since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the General Election, figures show.

A total of 405,063 applications were submitted in the seven days to May 29, more than double the 159,770 in the previous seven days to May 22.

Mr Sunak made his speech triggering the election on the afternoon of May 22.

Some 122,034 applications were made on May 23: the second highest total for a single day so far this year.

(PA Graphics)

The highest was on April 16, which was the deadline to submit applications to vote in the local elections on May 2.

People who have not yet registered to vote in the General Election, or are not sure if they are eligible, have until 11.59pm on June 18 to submit an application.

This can be done online at gov.uk/registertovote.

All voters intending to cast a ballot will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on June 26, which can be done online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, with the Government saying they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.

Applications to vote by post in the General Election need to be submitted by 5pm on June 19 for people in England, Scotland and Wales, while the deadline for people in Northern Ireland is 5pm on June 14.