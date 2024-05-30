Rural voters back climate action as Labour ahead in countryside – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rural voters back climate action as Labour ahead in countryside – poll

By Press Association
Many voters in Britain’s most rural constituencies are worried about climate change and support net zero and local renewables, polling suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Many voters in Britain’s most rural constituencies are worried about climate change and support net zero and local renewables, polling suggests.

A survey for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank (ECIU) backs up other polling showing Labour pulling ahead of the Tories in their traditional heartlands, with 35% of the vote.

That compares with 30% for the Conservatives – down from 50% in 2019.

And it finds more than half of voters in rural seats (58%) support new onshore wind in their local area, while 64% back a solar farm – with even higher levels of support among those who have swung from the Conservatives to Labour.

But the poll of more than 2,000 people by More in Common shows that those in 30 of the most “highly rural” constituencies across England, Wales and Scotland think both main party leaders need to show more respect for communities like theirs.

The polling quizzed people in seats including Rishi Sunak’s Richmond and Northallerton constituency, former prime minister Liz Truss’s South West Norfolk seat and Westmoreland and Lonsdale, seat of the former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron.

It revealed rural voters are more concerned over climate change, and more supportive of net zero – a goal to end the UK’s contribution to global warming by 2050 by cutting emissions to zero overall – than the country as a whole.

And swing voters heading from the Tories to Labour were even more supportive of climate action – although those abandoning the Conservatives in favour of Reform UK were less so.

Nearly three quarters of voters in the most rural seats (73%) are concerned about climate change, compared to 70% of people nationwide, while 68% of those in the countryside supported the UK’s net zero target, compared to 65% in polling that represents the country as a whole.

A train runs along the mainline in front of newly harvested fields near Darlington, County Durham
A train runs along the mainline in front of newly harvested fields near Darlington, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Conservative voters in 2019 who are planning to back Labour this election have even higher levels of concern (81%) over climate change, and more than three quarters (77%) supported net zero.

Just 47% of those going to Reform were worried about climate change, and 44% backed net zero.

Rural communities have noticed the impacts of climate change in their local areas, with two thirds (66%) seeing more frequent or severe flooding, and more than half (55%) have seen crop damage from extreme weather.

The polling also found more than three quarters (78%) wanted to see government schemes which help farmers shift to environmentally friendly practices – much higher than the 59% in the national sample.

Nearly two thirds of rural voters (63%) support some farmland being converted to nature reserves or woodland to protect wildlife from flooding caused by climate change, and 60% backed such a move to protect people.

And eight in 10 of those polled thought farmers should grow food sustainably to increase wildlife and reduce pollution, even if it means food becomes a bit more expensive, compared to just one in 10 who thought they should just grow food as cheaply as possible.

The polling also had a warning for the party leaders, with just 21% thinking Rishi Sunak “respects communities like mine”, compared to 56% who thought he did not.

Meanwhile just over a quarter (26%) thought Sir Keir Starmer respected communities like theirs and 41% thought he did not.

Tom Lancaster, land, food and farming analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “It makes total sense that voters in the most rural seats show high levels of support for net zero, when they see first hand the impacts of climate change on farming and wildlife, and are often at greater risk of flooding.

“Sometimes characterised as less concerned about climate change, this polling shows in fact that rural people see it as a major concern.

“Rather than being ‘blockers’, rural voters also demonstrate strong support for the policies needed to tackle climate change, such as more funding for greener farming, and strong support for renewable energy in their area.

“To win the respect of voters in these new electoral battlegrounds, all political parties are likely to need a strong offer on climate change, and should be wary of finding themselves on the wrong side of the debate from voters in these vital rural seats,” he said.