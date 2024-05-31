Mortgage approvals dip despite increase in lending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortgage approvals dip despite increase in lending

By Press Association
Mortgage approvals dipped last month amid higher mortgage rates (Alamy/PA)
Mortgage approvals dipped slightly last month but Britons still borrowed more cash to get on the housing ladder, according to new figures.

Savers also invested a record amount into ISAs for the month as households seek to benefit from 16-year-high interest rates.

Bank of England data released on Friday has revealed that there were 61,100 mortgage approvals for house purchases in April.

This represented a slight drop from the 61,300 recorded in March, which had been the highest level since September 2022 amid signs of increased activity in the UK housing market.

It came after mortgage rates edged slightly higher in April as some lenders pushed back expectations for when the Bank of England will next reduce interest rates from their current rate of 5.25%.

Approvals for remortgaging also decreased to 29,000 for the month, from 33,500 in March.

However, there was an increase in net mortgage borrowing for the month, up to £2.4 billion of mortgage debt from £0.5 billion a month earlier.

Meanwhile, consumer credit borrowing decreased to £0.7 billion in April from £1.4 billion, as households spent less on credit cards.

The data also found that households’ holding of money increased by £8.4 billion for last month.

This came as households deposited £11.7 billion into ISAs, the highest for the savings account since records began in 1999.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Mortgage approvals for new purchases were fairly consistent with the previous month, perhaps reflecting mortgage rates edging upwards, which may have raised borrower concerns with regards to affordability and confidence.

“The average interest rate paid on newly-drawn mortgages increased slightly by 7 basis points to 4.74%, reflecting some higher mortgage pricing on the back of rising Swap rates.

“Since then, inflation has moved closer to its 2% target, making an interest rate cut increasingly likely.”