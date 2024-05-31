MSPs ask if Creative Scotland ‘fully open’ over controversial art project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs ask if Creative Scotland ‘fully open’ over controversial art project

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee has questioned if the arts body Creative Scotland ‘has sought to be open and transparent’ over its decisions regarding the controversial Rein project (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee has questioned if the arts body Creative Scotland ‘has sought to be open and transparent’ over its decisions regarding the controversial Rein project (Jane Barlow/PA)

Arts body Creative Scotland is facing questions over whether it has been “fully open and transparent” in its dealings with a Holyrood committee as MSPs examined decisions around a sexually explicit show.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Culture Committee have written to the board of Creative Scotland on the matter.

It comes after the organisation’s chief executive, Iain Munro, together with chair, Robert Wilson, were quizzed by them earlier this week.

But MSPs on the committee said that session, probing decisions made in relation to the controversial Rein project, had raised “questions around the extent to which Creative Scotland has sought to be open and transparent with us in addressing this matter”.

In a letter sent to  Mr Wilson, Clare Adamson, the convener of the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee, urged the board of Creative Scotland to now consider if it is “content that Creative Scotland has been fully open and transparent in its communication with the committee”.

Ms Adamson insisted a letter from Creative Scotland to MSPs dated April 16 did not give the committee “the full picture” – branding this “regrettable”.

She added that “much of the information” the committee was given during Thursday’s evidence session “should have been communicated much earlier”, with the convener adding it was “unclear why it was not”.

She continued: “The committee’s view is that much of the controversy surrounding this application could have been avoided by Creative Scotland being more open and transparent around how it handled the funding of Rein once the decision had been publicly challenged.”

It comes after the arts body sparked controversy with its decision to award funding totalling £84,555 to the Rein project, which spoke of “genital contact” and a “sex party” in its funding application.

The public body has since withdrawn the funding for the “hardcore” project which was recruiting actors to participate in “non-simulated” sex scenes.

While £76,196 of public funding has now been paid back, Freedom of Information (FOI) documents revealed that the explicit contents of the application were set out to Creative Scotland, including the involvement of nude actors, back in  March 2023 – nine months before public money was awarded to the director.

Ms Adamson said, however, that MSPs were “concerned that there was no mention of any FOI requests” in its communication with Creative Scotland.

She went on to state it was “not clear” why the Rein application had not been  published earlier.

And she called on Creative Scotland’s board to consider the extent to which its handling of the matter “has caused reputational damage not only to its own role, but also to the cultural sector more widely, and most importantly, the Rein artists”.

She asked for the committee to be “kept updated on what actions both the board and the chief executive intend to implement to repair that reputational damage”.