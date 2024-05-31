Lib Dems pledge to be ‘strong champions’ for the pensions triple lock

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has insisted his party will continue to be “strong champions” for the pensions triple lock.

The Liberal Democrats were part of the government which introduced the policy – which ensures state pensions rise by at last 2.5% a year, or in line with inflation or earnings, if these are higher – back in 2010.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said since then the measure had “lifted more than 300,000 pensioners out of absolute poverty”.

He spoke about the triple lock as he visited a club for elderly people while campaigning in the run-up to the General Election.

Campaign Video Diary🔶Day 9️⃣ The cost of living crisis, created by government failure in Edinburgh and London, has been brutal on households and our pensioners have been among the hardest hit. They should not have to pay for the harm the SNP and Tories have done to the economy. pic.twitter.com/uDML050pdJ — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) May 31, 2024

Mr Cole Hamilton, who was visiting the Cameo Club in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh, said: “The cost of living crisis, created by government failure in Edinburgh and London, has been brutal on households and our pensioners have been among the hardest hit.

“They should not have to pay for Government mismanagement and the catastrophic harm the SNP and Tories have done to the economy.”

He added: “Liberal Democrats are proud to be the party of the triple lock, which has lifted more than 300,000 pensioners out of absolute poverty since we introduced it and we will continue to be strong champions for it and for our older people.

“We are clear, the triple lock stays and Scottish Liberal Democrats are here to ensure it.”