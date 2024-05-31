Election campaign day nine: Starmer gives Abbott green light to stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Election campaign day nine: Starmer gives Abbott green light to stand

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at a launch event for Labour’s six steps for change – their doorstep offer to Scots – at the Beacons Art Centre in Custom House Quay, Greenock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer finally gave his verdict on whether Diane Abbott can stand as a Labour candidate on July 4 after his previous refusal to do so led to mounting tensions in the party.

Here are the key moments from day nine of the campaign:

– Starmer seeks to settle Abbott row

The Labour leader said Ms Abbott is “free” to defend her long-held Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat as a Labour candidate, ending speculation she could be barred.

He will be hoping his long-awaited decision – which is expected to be ratified by Labour’s National Executive Committee on Tuesday – puts an end to accusations of an anti-socialist crackdown that has dominated his campaign.

Left-wing campaign group Momentum declared it a “huge victory”, but in a sign the row is far from over demanded “Chingford Corbynista” Faiza Shaheen is reinstated as a Labour candidate.

The Tories claimed Angela Rayner “is pushing” Sir Keir around, after his deputy first threw her weight behind Ms Abbott’s candidacy.

There was more selection drama as Labour’s Beth Winter accused the party leadership of “imposing” think tank boss Torsten Bell as Welsh Labour’s Swansea West candidate, calling it an “affront to democracy”.

(PA Graphics)
– What Labour actually wanted to talk about

Sir Keir said there was “no Labour without Scotland” as he made his pitch to voters north of the border.

A major plank of the offer to Scottish voters is establishing GB Energy – a state-owned energy company based in Scotland.

The policy gained former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance’s backing while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mocked it as being just “a logo”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer flanked by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and shadow energy security secretary Ed Miliband at the Port of Greenock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

At a campaign rally alongside Ms Rayner, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and shadow net zero secretary Ed Miliband, Sir Keir urged Scots to “send a government” to Westminster, not “a message”.

First Minister John Swinney claimed Sir Keir is “offering no change at all”.

– Picture of the day

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bottle-feeding a lamb during a visit to Rowlinson’s Farm in Gawsworth, Macclesfield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Sidestepping Trump

Political leaders carefully sidestepped questions on whether they would work with convicted former US president Donald Trump if he returns to the White House.

Mr Sunak said Mr Trump’s trial is not “my focus” while Sir Keir called it an “unprecedented situation”, but said Labour “will work with whoever is elected president”.

– Quote of the day

– Social media moment of the day

As the parties ramp up their use of social media humour and memes, Labour is claiming the Tories are trying to get its TikToks removed from the site.

A post by the official Labour Party account suggests that “the Tories are actively trying to get our TikToks taken down” because “they have nothing to offer the country”.

It also encourages viewers to “annoy a Tory” by sharing the post with some key Labour policies, suggesting Conservatives should “try and think of some policies that don’t sound like dodgy chat gpt suggestions”.

– What’s happening tomorrow?

Mr Sunak is campaigning in the North East.