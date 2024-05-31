Hamas ‘must accept’ Biden’s ceasefire deal – Foreign Secretary David Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamas ‘must accept’ Biden’s ceasefire deal – Foreign Secretary David Cameron

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said Hamas ‘must accept’ the new ceasefire deal outlined by US President Joe Biden (PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said Hamas “must accept” the new ceasefire deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Mr Biden detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the nearly eight-month-long war.

Mr Biden said Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel, as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release remaining hostages for an extended ceasefire.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden (AP)

Lord Cameron wrote on X: “With a new hostage agreement on the table, Hamas must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“As we’ve long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps.

“Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Lord Cameron said a ceasefire could be turned into a permanent peace (Lucy North/PA)

The first phase of the US President’s plan would involve a full ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas of Gaza, and the release of vulnerable hostages – including women, children and the elderly – in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase would see the release of all remaining hostages and further withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The third phase would be a reconstruction of Gaza, large areas of which have been reduced to rubble by Israeli air strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that “the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our abductees and the elimination of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities”.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Demonstrators from Amnesty International holding statements from Palestinians in Rafah outside the gates of Downing Street earlier this year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Previous ceasefire talks ground to a halt at the beginning of the month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal, in the hopes of averting a planned Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah.

Last week, Lord Cameron called for a swift investigation into Israeli air strikes in Rafah.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Times: “There needs to be a political solution.

“What’s guided me through this is a sense of duty that if we are privileged enough to come into power it will be our duty to play our full part as the UK in the resolution of the issue in the Middle East.

“My own view is that over the last 10 years too many political leaders have looked the other way.”

Sir Keir also said that the recognition of a Palestinian state should be “part of the process” and “go alongside a safe, secure Israel”, adding that Hamas “cannot form part of the government of a Palestinian state”.