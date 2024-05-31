Lib Dem election pledge to tackle high price of football on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lib Dem election pledge to tackle high price of football on TV

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats have set out a new manifesto pledge for 10 Premier League games a season available to watch on free-to-air TV (Nick Potts/PA)
Sir Ed Davey has pledged to tackle high stadium ticket and TV subscription prices with a plan for free-to-air Premier League games, if his party is able to form a government.

The Liberal Democrats have set out a new manifesto pledge for 10 Premier League games a season available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Party analysts have looked at prices across several subscription services and have claimed that football fans face paying almost £880 for a 10-month season, if they want to pay for all the services.

“We need to tear down the paywall and give Premier League football back to the country,” Sir Ed said in a statement.

The party leader accused broadcasters and Premier League clubs of being “money-grabbing”.

He added: “The next generation of fans and players are unable to watch the likes of Foden, Saka and Palmer. That is a tragedy for the sport.”

Sir Ed also said: “The Conservative government has completely failed football fans, from breaking their promise to create a football regulator, to allowing greedy broadcasters to hide Premier League football away from millions.”

The Government had plans for a new Independent Football Regulator (IFR) through the Football Governance Bill, which did not clear all the hurdles it needed to become law before the dissolution of Parliament, ahead of the General Election on Thursday July 4.

The legislation in its early draft form would have set new “corporate governance” goalposts for football clubs, given the IFR powers to intervene in the distribution of broadcast revenue, and created “enhanced financial regulation to improve the financial resilience of clubs across the football pyramid, ensuring that clubs take sensible financial decisions”, according to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The Liberal Democrats are just making things up at this point. They can’t force TV companies to reduce subscription prices, or football clubs to make tickets cheaper, and the Government remains committed to delivering the Independent Football Regulator. This is sad, desperate stuff from a party that people are struggling to take seriously.

“This is just a classic example of the Liberal Democrats sniping from the sidelines without putting forward a proper plan. A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for Keir Starmer as Prime Minister and a Labour Party who will just resort to raising taxes for hard-working households by £2,094 to pay for their unfunded spending black hole.”