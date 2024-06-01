What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Saturday

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Saturday:

Ms Rayner will launch her party’s battle bus (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Rayner battle bus launch

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will launch Ms Rayner’s battle bus tour as they pledge to “power up” every corner of Britain.

On day one of the battle bus tour, Sir Keir and Ms Reeves will join Ms Rayner as she sets off on a 5,000-mile journey to battleground seats across the country.

Ms Rayner will brand the Conservatives’ “levelling-up” pledge as a “phoney gimmick”, as data released from Labour claims to expose the areas set to be worst-hit if the Conservatives get back into Government.

She said: “This changed Labour Party will do the hard yards to get our economy growing. We will power up our towns and cities, and release Britain’s untapped strengths.

“This is our plan for change. We will deliver growth wherever you’re from, more money in your pockets, and hand people control over what matters to them. That’s what people tell me they want, so up and down the country in this campaign that’s what we’ll be talking about.”

The Prime Minister will campaign in the North East (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Sunak campaigning in North East England

After announcing that 30 more towns would each benefit from £20 million by being added to the long-term plan for towns, the Prime Minister will be seeking to push their action on levelling-up.

The list of towns that would be added include towns from all regions of the UK, with the majority being in the West and East Midlands.

Mr Sunak said: “Building on our strong track record of levelling up in Teesside and the Midlands, we will go further across the country to build a secure future for our children and grandchildren.”

The Tories also plan to launch their Conservative battle bus.

Sir Ed Davey will campaign on access to football matches (Yui Mok/PA)

– Lib Dems

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have set out a new manifesto pledge for 10 Premier League games a season to be available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The Conservative Government has completely failed football fans, from breaking their promise to create a football regulator, to allowing greedy broadcasters to hide Premier League football away from millions.”

On Saturday the party’s Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney will be visiting Eastbourne on a campaign visit with Josh Babarinde.

Scottish National Party leader John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– SNP

The Scottish First Minister will take his election campaign to the north-east of Scotland on Saturday, insisting his party can “remove the remaining rump of Tory MPs” both there and in other parts of the country.

SNP leader John Swinney will urge people to take part in a “Scottish national service” by using the General Election to vote Tory MPs out of office.