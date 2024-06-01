More than 10,000 hectares of peatland restored in Scotland in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 10,000 hectares of peatland restored in Scotland in a year

By Press Association
Jim Fairlie said restoring degraded peatland can help reduce carbon emissions (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Jim Fairlie said restoring degraded peatland can help reduce carbon emissions (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A record number of damaged peatlands was restored in Scotland in the last year.

Official data showed 10,360 hectares of peatland were restored in 2023-24 – the highest ever achieved in a single year.

The average rate of peatland restoration more than doubled in the last two years through 100 different projects, the data showed.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie welcomed the efforts ahead of World Peatlands Day on June 2.

Almost three-quarters of Scotland’s near two million hectares are degraded, with restoration methods including rewetting the land by installing dams to block drains, smoothing ploughed ridges and removing trees and reducing grazing intensity.

In healthy conditions, peatlands capture and store carbon, reduce flood risks and improve water quality.

The Scottish Government has pledged £250 million to restore damaged peatlands, which release harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, accounting for around 15% of emissions.

Mr Fairlie said: “Restoring degraded peatland is one of the most cost-effective ways we can reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change.

“There are many benefits, such as reducing flooding risks, improving water quality and improving local biodiversity.

“Increasing private investment in peatland restoration and maximising the community benefits from these projects is crucial.

“By increasing the pace and scale of peatland restoration we can restore our natural environment and tackle climate change more effectively, and I am very pleased to make this achievement ahead of World Peatlands Day.

“I want to thank everyone across the Peatland Action partnership for all their hard work and commitment this year on achieving this significant milestone.”