What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Sunday

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the launch of the Conservative campaign bus at Redcar Racecourse (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Sunday:

– Tory community care boost

A hundred new GP surgeries and 50 community diagnostic centres would be built if the Tories remain in power, funded by slashing the number of NHS managers.

In their first major health offer of the campaign, the Conservatives said they would bring more care services into the community by expanding their Pharmacy First scheme, which allows patients to access some treatments via their pharmacy without having seen a GP first.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner at the launch event for Labour’s campaign bus (Lucy North/PA)

Rishi Sunak said the proposals would make it “quicker, easier and more convenient for patients to receive the care they need and help to relieve pressure on hospital services”.

But Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the Conservatives have cut 1,700 GPs since 2016, adding: “Patients are finding it harder than ever before to see a GP, so why would they trust this latest empty promise?”

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins will promote the Tory plan on the Sunday morning broadcast round.

The Prime Minister is “campaigning in London” without media, according to his party.

– Labour pledges on migration and learning

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a manifesto promise to slash levels of migration to the UK.

He said last year’s net migration figure of 685,000 has “got to come down” as he vowed to “control our borders and make sure British businesses are helped to hire Brits first”.

While encroaching on traditional Tory territory, he hit out at successive Conservative governments for promising but failing to cut numbers.

Labour also restated its promise to turn the Tories’ “botched” apprenticeships levy with a new growth and skills levy, allowing firms to use up to 50% of their levy contributions to fund training through routes other than apprenticeships.

Under the proposal, fronted by shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson, businesses will be given greater flexibility to invest in training courses that meet their skills needs.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper will talk up the policy in broadcast studios and on a visit with Ms Phillipson.

But Education Secretary Gillian Keegan claimed Labour’s “ill-thought-through policy will halve the number of apprenticeships, slash the budget by £1.5 billion, and disadvantage small and medium-sized businesses”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak campaigning in Blyth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Lib Dems attack Tory cuts

While leader Sir Ed Davey is taking the weekend off from attention-grabbing stunts to care for his son, his party is going on the attack over health.

The Lib Dems promised to reverse £1 billion in Conservative cuts to the Public Health Grant, which provides local authorities with funding for public health projects.

They said they would fund the investment into local services through a crackdown on tax evasion.

– SNP campaign lift-off

North of the border, First Minister John Swinney will urge people to “vote SNP to put Scotland’s interests first” as he formally launches the party’s General Election campaign in Glasgow.

He will tell activists that Westminster decision-making has meant “austerity, Brexit and a cost-of-living crisis being imposed on Scotland”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is appearing on Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips.