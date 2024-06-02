Apprenticeship training ‘will bring net migration down’ – Yvette Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apprenticeship training ‘will bring net migration down’ – Yvette Cooper

By Press Association
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson met apprentices from gas distribution company SGN to discuss their plans to create a ‘golden age of lifelong learning’ (Lucy North/PA)
Labour will reform the apprenticeship levy to “tackle the skills gap” and decrease migration, members of the shadow cabinet have said.

On Sunday, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson met apprentices from gas distribution company SGN to discuss their plans to create a “golden age of lifelong learning”.

They met and chatted at the site of a gas pipe repair in a residential street in East Putney, south-west London.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper meets apprentices working on an SGN project in south-west London (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Cooper refused to be drawn in to specifying a migration target Labour wants to hit, but she said the party would aim to fix the “broken” migration system by enabling skills at home to fill the gap of overseas recruitment.

She told reporters: “Net migration has trebled over the last five years under the Conservatives – that’s been particularly driven by the big increase in work migration and in work visas.

“And we’ve just been talking to engineering apprentices – engineering apprenticeships have halved at the same time as visas have doubled. That shows you’ve got a system that’s broken.

“That’s why Labour’s setting out a practical plan to make sure that overseas recruitment is actually linked instead to the kind of training and the workforce plans that are needed; that will bring net migration down.”

She added: “We say that overseas recruitment needs to be linked to training and action of workforce plans to tackle the skill shortages here at home.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson set out their plans to create a ‘golden age of lifelong learning’ (Lucy North/PA)

Meanwhile Ms Phillipson said Labour wants to create a “golden age of lifelong learning”.

She told Channel 4: “What we’re talking about today are our plans to reform the apprenticeship levy, turn it into a growth and skills levy, give more training opportunities for young people through that levy, but also provide opportunities for adult learners too, so that we do usher in this golden age of lifelong learning.”

Ms Phillipson said the reforms to apprenticeships would help to decrease migration numbers by filling the “skills gap” in the UK.

She told reporters: “It’s precisely because we want to make sure that by providing skills and training opportunities for young people, for workers in our country, that we’re talking about these changes today.

“Because we can’t be so dependent on immigration as the means of tackling the skills gaps that we see in the economy. As education secretary in the Labour government, it will be an immediate priority to bring together the different parts of our skill system.

“We will create Skills England, that will bring a new focus on skills and will provide those routes and those opportunities for young people, to more traineeships. If we had just 3% of flexibility within the levy, we could use that to create 150,000 training opportunities for young people. That would make an enormous difference to our economy.”

She added: “Businesses are very much on board with what we’re saying and they’re increasingly frustrated about the limitations that are placed on them by the current system.”

Ms Phillipson defended the party’s choice not to set a target for reducing migration.

She said: “Tory governments have made targets and have failed to meet those targets; we’re not going to make those mistakes.

“What we are clear about is that we will bring down net migration and we will do that by giving people more security at work and providing more opportunities for our young people, more opportunities for adults to upskill and to retrain. And that will be an immediate priority for an incoming Labour government.”