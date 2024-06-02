Police review Tory candidate’s campaign material after election fraud claims

Police have announced a review of a Tory candidate’s campaign material after receiving allegations of election fraud.

Robert Largan, the Conservative candidate for High Peak, Derbyshire, posted a picture of himself on X in front of a red background and the words “Labour for Largan”.

He made another post with the same image of himself against a turquoise background with the caption: “Reform for Robert”.

So many local Labour voters have told me they’re going to vote for me, because they want to keep me as their local MP. There have been so many that I’m launching a new Labour for Largan club. You can join other traditional Labour voters backing me at: https://t.co/7zZ7RO53b7 pic.twitter.com/duoiq0QKr9 — Robert Largan (@robertlargan) June 1, 2024

Mr Largan, who won the Derbyshire seat with a thin 590 majority in 2019, said in the first post: “So many local Labour voters have told me they’re going to vote for me, because they want to keep me as their local MP.

“There have been so many that I’m launching a new Labour for Largan club.”

Derbyshire Police said it will review the material.

The force posted on X: “We wish to confirm that we have received a number of messages in relation to claims of election fraud, raised due to concerns around marketing material.

“An incident has been created and will be reviewed.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “The materials clearly carry imprints, as required by electoral law.”

On the bottom left corner of both images are the words: “Promoted by Jason Mcleod on behalf of Robert Largan, of High Peak Conservatives, 1a Hardwick Mount, Buxton, SK17 6PP.”