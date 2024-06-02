Cameron urges Britons living abroad to register to vote by June 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Cameron urges Britons living abroad to register to vote by June 18

By Press Association
There are an estimated five million Britons living overseas (PA)
There are an estimated five million Britons living overseas (PA)

Lord David Cameron has urged Britons living abroad to register to vote in the General Election.

The Foreign Secretary advised the estimated five million Britons living overseas to use their lifelong right to vote in UK elections, saying that decisions taken towards a secure future on foreign policy, defence and trade will directly affect their lives.

All that UK citizens living overseas need to do is visit

gov.uk/registertovote

to register with their national insurance number and last UK postcode and the cut-off date to register to vote is June 18.

2024 General Election key dates
(PA Graphics)

Their votes will be counted at the last UK address they were registered to vote at or lived at, and they can exercise their democratic right to vote via a trusted proxy or by post.

If they opt for a postal vote, all they need to do is ensure it is posted in time to make it to the polling station.

Lord Cameron said: “Britons living overseas are flying the flag for Britain abroad, and nearly all of them retain a strong interest in the UK.

“Now, thanks to this Conservative Government, all of them can vote in the General Election – no matter how long they’ve lived abroad. So, I encourage them to sign up to have their say.

“It is so important to do this, because this summer’s General Election will be one of the most important in our lifetimes. With threats rising across the world, Britain needs a clear plan and bold action.

“We are living in a world more dangerous, more volatile, more confrontational than most of us have ever known. We need to face up to that fact and act accordingly. Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives will.

“We have committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030, and we’ve led the world in our support for Ukraine. Here at home, we’ve got inflation down, we’ve got a growing economy, and we’ve been able to cut national insurance. The ship is much steadier. ”

Cameron visit to Central Asia – Day 4
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron leaves Astana in Kazakhstan on his way to Mongolia in April (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Elections Act 2022 amended the law to remove the 15-year limit, introducing “votes for life” for British expats.

The Act also extended the registration period, from one year to three years. Secondary legislation to implement these new laws came into effect in January.