Sunak and Starmer to go head to head in General Election debate on BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sunak and Starmer to go head to head in General Election debate on BBC

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Hannah McKay/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Hannah McKay/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head in a General Election debate on the BBC, the corporation has announced.

The debate between the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will be hosted by BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth and take place in Nottingham, airing on BBC One and BBC News on June 26.

It comes as Mr Sunak and Sir Keir prepare for their first televised leaders’ debate of the election campaign, which will air on ITV on Tuesday, June 4.

General Election announcement
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a General Election for July 4 (Lucy North/PA)

Elsewhere on the BBC, Mishal Husain will host a June 7 debate between leading figures from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party and Reform UK.

The audience and members of the public will have the chance to ask questions during the debate in London.

Also included in the BBC’s election coverage is a two-hour long Question Time leaders’ special, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on June 20.

The leaders of the four biggest political parties – the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and SNP, will answer questions from the studio audience for 30 minutes each.

The PA news agency understands that both Mr Sunak and Sir Keir have signed up for the final debate, as well as the Question Time special, with the corporation awaiting confirmation of those attending the first debate.

BBC journalist Nick Robinson has invited the leaders of the seven biggest political parties in Britain to be interviewed for Panorama specials, airing over the next four weeks.

Additional dedicated debates will also take place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Jonathan Munro, deputy chief executive of BBC News, said: “TV debates have become a key part of elections in the UK, giving voters the chance to hear leaders and senior politicians debate policies and ideas directly with each other, which rarely happens on the campaign trail.

“The BBC brings people together. Providing a shared space for people to debate and discuss is a vital part of our mission, so I’m delighted we’re holding this series of debates and election specials, hosted by such talented presenters.”

The seven-handed election debate will be broadcast on the BBC from 7.30pm to 9pm on Friday June 7.

The Question Time special will be broadcast from 8pm to 10pm on Thursday June 20.

The prime ministerial debate will air from 9pm to 10pm on Wednesday June 26.

All three programmes will air on BBC One, BBC News and will be available on BBC iPlayer.