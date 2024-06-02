Lib Dems pledge protections for coastlines to end ‘environmental vandalism’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems pledge protections for coastlines to end ‘environmental vandalism’

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falls into the water while paddleboarding on Lake Windermere, while on the General Election campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falls into the water while paddleboarding on Lake Windermere, while on the General Election campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have called for new protections for rivers and coastlines to end “environmental vandalism”.

The party have announced an expansion of marine protected areas and a new Blue Flag status for rivers will be included in their General Election manifesto.

In response to sewage being pumped into bathing water status rivers, the Lib Dems have outlined plans for new Blue Flag rivers, setting legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping in those sites.

SAS Paddle-Out Protest
Swimmers at Shepperton Open Water Swim, a swimming spot at Ferris Meadow Lake in Surrey (Elena Giuliano/PA)

Blue Flag rivers would give special protected status for swimmers and wildlife.

The party claims the current Government bathing water scheme is “toothless” and has failed to protect waterways from sewage discharges by only requiring increased water quality testing.

Lib Dem Leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Our precious rivers and coastlines have been destroyed after years of a Conservative Government letting water firms get away with environmental vandalism.

“It is time we got tough on polluting and profiteering water firms. Conservative MPs have stood by whilst swimmers have become ill and wildlife killed by sewage discharges.

“This scandal has to end now. The Conservative Government introduced a toothless scheme which has not protected swimmers and wildlife.

“The Liberal Democrats will have the boldest manifesto on cleaning up our rivers and coastlines. Families should be free to swim safely in the knowledge that our waters are not polluted with sewage.”

General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey (right) paddleboarding with local MP Tim Farron and his daughter Gracie on Lake Windermere (Peter Byrne/PA)

Data from the Environment Agency for 2023 shows a 54% increase in the number of sewage spills compared to 2022, and a 13% increase compared to 2020.

The Lib Dems are also announcing new plans to protect coastal marine wildlife, which would see the expansion of the blue belt of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) to cover at least 50% of the UK territorial waters by 2030.

The new target on MPAs would be achieved by working in partnership with UK Overseas Territories, as well as mandating the government to monitor the sites, to alleviate what the Lib Dems call “a state of crisis due to sewage and plastic pollution” in marine areas.

The latest announcement on water quality follows the party previously expressing their desire to abolish Ofwat and introduce a new regulator with greater powers, as well as banning bonuses for water company executives.

The Environment Agency notes that heavy rainfall does not affect water companies’ responsibility to manage storm overflows in line with legal requirements.