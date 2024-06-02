Paul Weller: ‘Keir Starmer’s just a slightly softer version of the Tory party’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Weller: ‘Keir Starmer’s just a slightly softer version of the Tory party’

By Press Association
Paul Weller on stage (Ian West/PA)
Paul Weller on stage (Ian West/PA)

Musician Paul Weller has said he does not “see much difference” between the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer, whom he called “a slightly softer version of the Tory party”.

The 66-year-old, known to fans as the Modfather, reflected on the upcoming July 4 General Election, which was called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in May.

Speaking about Labour leader Sir Keir, the former singer and guitarist with The Jam told The Big Issue: “He’s just a slightly softer version of the Tory party, isn’t he?

XFM presents An Evening in Conversation with Paul Weller – London
Paul Weller recently released the album 66 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“He’d be well served to remember who built the Labour party, trade unions and communists.

“So, I don’t see much difference between him and Sunak and all that mob. The fact that he’s a Sir puts me off a little bit in the first place.”

Weller, who recently released 66, his 17th solo album, also reflected on the issue of homelessness in London, which is explored in his new music video, I Woke Up.

He said: “With the matter of homelessness, it’s: ‘How do you fix this?’ You can’t just keep moving people off and to another area.

“It’s sweeping it under the carpet. Why don’t we try and fix it? I’m not saying it’s an easy thing to fix.

“Some of the homeless people round my way, some I chat to, it’s a mixture of things – some people have definitely got mental problems and they should be helped and looked after, some people have drug problems and could go through a programme.

“But then you need a support system so that once they go through that programme they can’t go back on the streets.

“They need work to help stop that. But that’s in an ideal world. Because of all the cuts, that’s not going to happen. It’s f***ed.”

The black and white music video for the song follows a day in the life of a homeless man in London and it ends with a call to help St Mungo’s, a charity which helps to give rough sleepers a bed.

It was partly filmed where the old homeless settlement known as “cardboard city” stood, near Waterloo Station between the late 1970s and 1990s.

Brit Awards 2006
Paul Weller said it should be remembered who built the Labour Party (Ian West/PA)

Director of the music video Johnny Harris told The Big Issue: “The stairs that (the lead character in the music video) walked down to the place where he’s begging, that was the old cardboard city.

“There’s lots of that kind of stuff. I wanted to go around and kind of pay homage to that history.

“But there’s a sadness today, as you’re filming in those places, and you’re thinking it hasn’t really changed.”

He added: “How is this happening, what is the root of this problem? I don’t really trust the politicians to have the answers.

“The answers lie within these places like St Mungo’s, like The Big Issue.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s representatives have been approached for comment.