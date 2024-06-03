Greens back road charging to ‘encourage’ drivers out of cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens back road charging to ‘encourage’ drivers out of cars

By Press Association
Scottish Greens are backing road charging in their upcoming General Election manifesto (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scottish Greens are backing road charging as part of efforts towards “encouraging people out of cars”.

The party confirmed its manifesto for next month’s General Election will call on the new UK Government to work with the devolved administrations and local authorities to develop options for such a system.

Lorna Slater, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said road charging – where drivers are charged for using public roads – could be “crucial” in getting people to cut their car use.

However, the Greens insist any schemes that are introduced would need to take into account accessibility and the lack of public transport in more rural areas.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater insisted road charging schemes could help cut car use and tackle climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)

The party also believes that money raised from the charges should go towards communities with the poorest public transport options.

Speaking as she campaigned in Edinburgh, Ms Slater said: “With our climate in chaos we badly need to be reducing the number of cars on our roads and ramping up our investment in public transport.

“Road-use charging can play a really important role in delivering that change and encouraging people out of cars.

“This is especially crucial in our busiest cities and areas that already have good existing public transport provisions.”

She continued: “These kinds of schemes are already in use across Europe and around the world, and can help us to tackle air pollution and road congestion, as we build cleaner, greener and safer communities.

“Low Emission Zones like the ones in place in Scottish cities are making a difference, but they are only part of the solution if we are going to cut car use.

“We support councils taking initiatives with the limited powers they have, but this is an area where all communities and levels of government need to work together for our common good.”