Greens back road charging to ‘encourage’ drivers out of cars

Scottish Greens are backing road charging as part of efforts towards “encouraging people out of cars”.

The party confirmed its manifesto for next month’s General Election will call on the new UK Government to work with the devolved administrations and local authorities to develop options for such a system.

Lorna Slater, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said road charging – where drivers are charged for using public roads – could be “crucial” in getting people to cut their car use.

However, the Greens insist any schemes that are introduced would need to take into account accessibility and the lack of public transport in more rural areas.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater insisted road charging schemes could help cut car use and tackle climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)

The party also believes that money raised from the charges should go towards communities with the poorest public transport options.

Speaking as she campaigned in Edinburgh, Ms Slater said: “With our climate in chaos we badly need to be reducing the number of cars on our roads and ramping up our investment in public transport.

“Road-use charging can play a really important role in delivering that change and encouraging people out of cars.

“This is especially crucial in our busiest cities and areas that already have good existing public transport provisions.”

She continued: “These kinds of schemes are already in use across Europe and around the world, and can help us to tackle air pollution and road congestion, as we build cleaner, greener and safer communities.

“Low Emission Zones like the ones in place in Scottish cities are making a difference, but they are only part of the solution if we are going to cut car use.

“We support councils taking initiatives with the limited powers they have, but this is an area where all communities and levels of government need to work together for our common good.”