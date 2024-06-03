Lib Dems pledge to put public service into the ‘beating heart of politics’

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to “put public service back into the beating heart of our politics”, with the party outlining plans to improve NHS and dental care as well as education.

Scottish deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain said Lib Dems would also work to tackle the problem of sewage in Scotland’s rivers and water.

She spoke out on the issues as she campaigned in Dunfermline, Fife, in the run-up to next month’s General Election.

Liberal Democrats are proposing to improve access to GPs by tackling the problem of staff burnout and better utilising those working in mental health and physiotherapy, along with pharmacists.

For dentistry, Lib Dems say they would prioritise workforce planning and speed up the registration process for qualified dentists from overseas seeking to work in the UK.

The Lib Dems say their plans would make it easier for people to see a dentist (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, clean water legislation would be introduced to upgrade the UK’s “Victorian” sewage network and to create legally-binding targets for reducing dumping of sewage waste into the water.

The party is also promising to tackle violence in Scotland’s schools and to deliver more support in classes for those youngsters who need it.

Ms Chamberlain took to the campaign trail to highlight her party’s “positive message for change at this election”.

She stated: “In Fife and across the country, people are tired of both the SNP and the Conservatives. They are both out of ideas and out of road.

“Liberal Democrats want a fair deal for everyone; we will put public service back into the beating heart of our politics.

“That means getting everyone faster access to a GP and an NHS dentist, ending the sewage dumping in our rivers and lifting up Scottish education.”