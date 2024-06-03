Lib Dems pledge to put public service into the ‘beating heart of politics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lib Dems pledge to put public service into the ‘beating heart of politics’

By Press Association
Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain is highlighting the party’s ‘positive message’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain is highlighting the party’s ‘positive message’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to “put public service back into the beating heart of our politics”, with the party outlining plans to improve NHS and dental care as well as education.

Scottish deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain said Lib Dems would also work to tackle the problem of sewage in Scotland’s rivers and water.

She spoke out on the issues as she campaigned in Dunfermline, Fife, in the run-up to next month’s General Election.

Liberal Democrats are proposing to improve access to GPs by tackling the problem of staff burnout and better utilising those working in mental health and physiotherapy, along with pharmacists.

For dentistry, Lib Dems say they would prioritise workforce planning and speed up the registration process for qualified dentists from overseas seeking to work in the UK.

The Lib Dems say their plans would make it easier for people to see a dentist (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, clean water legislation would be introduced to upgrade the UK’s “Victorian” sewage network and to create legally-binding targets for reducing dumping of sewage waste into the water.

The party is also promising to tackle violence in Scotland’s schools and to deliver more support in classes for those youngsters who need it.

Ms Chamberlain took to the campaign trail to highlight her party’s “positive message for change at this election”.

She stated: “In Fife and across the country, people are tired of both the SNP and the Conservatives. They are both out of ideas and out of road.

“Liberal Democrats want a fair deal for everyone; we will put public service back into the beating heart of our politics.

“That means getting everyone faster access to a GP and an NHS dentist, ending the sewage dumping in our rivers and lifting up Scottish education.”