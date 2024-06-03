Broadcasters urged to ensure climate crisis is key issue in election debates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Broadcasters urged to ensure climate crisis is key issue in election debates

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the first election debate on Tuesday (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the first election debate on Tuesday (PA)

The climate crisis must be a key issue during General Election debates and TV coverage, green groups have said.

Several environmental organisations have written to leading UK broadcasters ahead of the first live debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on ITV on Tuesday evening.

The groups said nature and the climate crisis are of “real concern” to voters but have featured little during the campaigns.

“Support for climate action remains overwhelmingly high among all demographics of the UK public,” they wrote in a letter sent to the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Sky and Global over the weekend.

“As broadcasters you have a duty to ensure that General Election coverage reflects the public’s desire to see strong and serious leadership on climate and nature recovery – and a genuine debate about the solutions.”

The groups highlighted how climate and nature are “deeply intertwined” with other key issues, like energy costs, farming, health and the cost-of-living crisis.

“The solutions are also linked,” they wrote.

“We ask you to make a commitment to ensure that the main parties’ plans to meet our legal climate and nature targets are properly examined during the course of this campaign and communicated to the public.”

The signatories were Green Alliance, WWF, Greenpeace UK, RSPB, National Trust, The Wildlife Trusts, Hope for the Future, The Climate Coalition, Wildlife and Countryside Link and Possible.

Hirra Khan Adeogun, co-director of climate charity Possible said: “Where is the climate in this election? It’s a top five issue for the public, but you wouldn’t think it when you listen to our party leaders.

“We need our leading broadcasters to get the campaigns away from gaffes and infighting and onto the real issues.

“Climate solutions can bring down bills, bring up quality of life and bring the country together – so let’s have a conversation about it.”

The economy, national security, migration and the NHS have so far dominated the campaigning, as the country prepares to go to the polls on July 4.

A BBC spokesperson said: “More than ever before, the BBC is putting audiences at the centre of our election coverage.

“We will ask the questions they want us to ask, and report on the issues that matter most to them.

“We are committed to covering a range of topics across the breadth of our output including the environment and climate, and will provide analysis for each of the parties’ plans should they be elected.

“Furthermore, it’s not uncommon for campaigners to seek further coverage for the causes they champion.”

The PA news agency has contacted ITV, Channel 4, Global and Sky for comment.