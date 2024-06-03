Government sets new date for Rwanda removals amid High Court challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Government sets new date for Rwanda removals amid High Court challenge

By Press Association
The High Court has heard that the first removals flight to Rwanda is scheduled for July 24 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The High Court has heard that the first removals flight to Rwanda is scheduled for July 24 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Government has told the High Court that it now plans to begin removals to Rwanda in late July after it previously told a judge that flights would not take off until after the General Election.

Late last month, judge Mr Justice Chamberlain ordered the Cabinet Office and Home Office to tell the court the earliest date they planned to start removals.

The order was made in the context of a challenge brought by the FDA trade union, with Government lawyers telling the judge on May 29 that it “does not intend to carry out enforced removals to Rwanda before the General Election on July 4 2024”.

At the start of a hearing on Monday in a challenge brought by charity Asylum Aid, the High Court in London heard the first flight is now planned for July 24.

Rishi Sunak
The Rwanda plan is a key plank of Rishi Sunak’s pledge to ‘stop the boats’ (James Manning/PA)

Edward Brown KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions: “The defendant confirms that he intends to effect removals with a flight to Rwanda on July 23 2024, and not before.”

However, later in the hearing, Mr Brown said the first flight is now set to depart on July 24 after an “operational update”.

Mr Justice Chamberlain said the Home Office “has said a number of things” about when the first flight is set to be.

He added that the legal challenges are “all going to be subject to the outcome of the General Election … but we obviously can’t make any predictions about that”.

The judge continued: “There is a public interest in the determination of these issues … before the earliest date on which flights may be.”

Mr Justice Chamberlain said a four-day hearing in a case brought by an individual asylum seeker could take place the week after the General Election.

In the legal action brought by the FDA union, the judge previously said the Government had provided “insufficient clarity” about when the flights were due to begin, prompting the order.

Asylum Aid is bringing legal action, claiming that the Safety of Rwanda policy unlawfully tells decision-makers not to consider the risk of Rwanda sending a person to a third country where they would be at risk of torture, death, or other human rights abuse.

Lawyers for the charity will now need to be given the green light by a judge to bring the full challenge, with the Home Office describing parts of the claim as “unarguable”.