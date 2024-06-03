Seats visited by party leaders on day 12: Key election data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seats visited by party leaders on day 12: Key election data

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer paid a visit on Monday to the Fusilier Museum in the marginal seat of Bury North in Greater Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer kicked off a new week on the campaign trail by visiting one of his party’s key targets at the election, Bury North in Greater Manchester.

The seat ranks at number seven on Labour’s target list and is one of five constituencies in north-west England that are in the party’s top 10.

The others are Burnley (number one on the list), Leigh & Atherton (number two), Bury South (number six) and Bolton North East (number eight).

All five of these seats are being defended by the Conservatives and all would fall to Labour on a swing from the Tories of just 1.3 percentage points, with Bury North needing a swing of 1.2 points.

POLITICS Election Visits
(PA Graphics)

It is the first time during the campaign that the Labour leader has visited one of his party’s top 10 targets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held an event in Bury North only last week, perhaps conscious of how pivotal this kind of ultra-marginal seat will be to the election outcome.

Mr Sunak spent his Monday morning in a very different part of the country: by the River Thames on the border between Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, visiting a rowing club in the constituency of Wokingham.

Here the Conservatives are facing a challenge not from Labour, but the Liberal Democrats.

(PA Graphics)

Wokingham is ranked at number 35 on the Lib Dems’ target list, based on the size of swing – 11.6 percentage points – the party needs to take it from the Tories.

It is a far larger swing than the one needed by Labour in Bury North, but the Lib Dems have managed even greater swings than this in recent by-elections.

Some 13 of the Lib Dems’ top 40 targets are in areas of south-east England outside London, with Wokingham needing the biggest swing of the 13 and Eastbourne in East Sussex needing the smallest (2.2 points).

Wokingham was represented in the House of Commons from 1987 to 2024 by Sir John Redwood, who twice stood unsuccessfully for leader of the Conservatives, including challenging the sitting prime minister Sir John Major in 1995.

The Prime Minister moved on to another Lib Dem target on Monday afternoon: Didcot & Wantage in Oxfordshire.

It is number 27 on the Lib Dems’ list and would need a swing of 9.3 percentage points for the party to gain it from the Tories.

Mr Sunak has now visited 24 constituencies across the UK since the first full day of the campaign, most of which (21) are being defended at the election by the Conservatives.

Sir Keir Starmer has visited 15, 11 of which are Tory defences, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey – who is not campaigning on Monday – has visited 12, 10 of which are Tory defences.