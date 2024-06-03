Lib Dems stick oar in to Sunak’s riverside campaign visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems stick oar in to Sunak’s riverside campaign visit

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and the parliamentary candidate for Henley Caroline Newton (far right) speaking to rowing club members while Liberal Democrat supporters pass by on a boat, during a visit to the Leander Club in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak and the parliamentary candidate for Henley Caroline Newton (far right) speaking to rowing club members while Liberal Democrat supporters pass by on a boat, during a visit to the Leander Club in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Liberal Democrats stuck their oar in to Rishi Sunak’s riverside campaign visit on Monday, with deputy leader Daisy Cooper photobombing the Prime Minister in a boat.

Mr Sunak appeared not to realise that activists from the rival party had gatecrashed his trip as he spoke to voters at a rowing club in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

While the Prime Minister was being filmed by broadcasters, Ms Cooper and other Lib Dem campaigners could be seen sailing past in the background waving orange diamond-shaped placards.

A Lib Dem source said: “This is just another small boat Rishi Sunak can’t deal with.”

The PM immediately hit back, posting on X, formerly Twitter: “Classic Lib Dems, always selling voters down the river.”

Both parties are campaigning heavily in so-called “blue wall” seats in southern England, with Sir Ed Davey’s party hoping to snap up votes in Tory heartlands by focusing on issues such as health and the environment.

Mr Sunak was joined on his visit by two Conservative candidates for nearby constituencies: Caroline Newton for Henley, and Lucy Demery for Wokingham.

The Prime Minister cleaned down the hull of a rowing craft and stopped for a cup of tea on the riverside where he spoke to members about their time at the club.

It comes as the Tories on Monday announced a campaign proposal to change the Equality Act to make clear sex means “biological sex” rather than gender.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems’ nautical stunt follows a party pledge to protect rivers and coastlines with protected marine areas and a new Blue Flag status for rivers.