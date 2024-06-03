Ben Wallace puts down Labour’s nuclear triple lock plan with four-letter insult

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Wallace puts down Labour’s nuclear triple lock plan with four-letter insult

By Press Association
Former defence secretary Ben Wallace (James Manning/PA)
Former defence secretary Ben Wallace (James Manning/PA)

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace has branded Labour’s nuclear deterrent triple lock pledge as “triple c**k”, as he called for a defence spending hike to 3% of GDP.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer on the General Election campaign trail reaffirmed his commitment to Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

The Labour leader’s “triple lock” includes delivering four new ballistic submarines, maintaining the continuous-at-sea deterrent and providing all the necessary upgrades for the boats to continue their patrols.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the nuclear deterrent was ‘the foundation of any plan to keep Britain safe’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Tory ex-Cabinet minister Mr Wallace told The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots programme: “Triple c**k I think the whole thing is.

“It’s all made up.”

He also accused Labour of being “fundamentally dishonest”, saying: “Both Labour and Conservative governments over the last two, three, decades hollowed out defence.

“I think there’s a lot of dishonesty going on in Labour’s pitch. Half the shadow cabinet voted against Trident.”

Sir Keir, speaking at the Fusilier Museum in Bury, Greater Manchester, on Monday, insisted he had the whole shadow cabinet behind him on nuclear weapons when challenged over previous opposition from some on his front bench.

His deputy Angela Rayner and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy voted against renewing the Trident deterrent eight years ago under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

Sir Keir reiterated his aim of spending 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, on defence when economic conditions allow.

Mr Wallace said: “Labour keep using this funny little phrase ‘when economic conditions allow’. We don’t say that about the health service. We should say ‘when threat demands it’.”

With Rishi Sunak recently making clear he wants to meet the 2.5% target by 2030, Mr Wallace said the Prime Minister “has seen” the threat “is rising”.

But he suggested this did not go far enough as he called for an uplift to 3%.

Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “The threat is rising towards the end of the decade, I would suggest, as others have, that towards the end of the decade we should be spending 3% of GDP.

“However, to get there you have to follow a progressive line, you can’t just dollop billions of dollars or pounds to a department who won’t be able to spend it.”

Labour last week criticised the Government for allowing British Army numbers to fall below its target figure for the first time, as Ministry of Defence personnel statistics showed soldier numbers dropping below 73,000.

The Government’s defence plans include reducing the size of the regular army from a commitment of 82,000 troops to 73,000 by 2025 – down from 97,000 a decade ago.

Mr Wallace said he did not regret reducing the numbers, adding: “We weren’t able to fund defence for the size of the army, and we have been like that since I served in the army in 1991.”