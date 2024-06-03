What General Election pledges have the Conservatives and Labour made so far?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What General Election pledges have the Conservatives and Labour made so far?

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take part in their first televised leaders’ debate of the election campaign on Tuesday.

But what policies have the Conservatives and Labour proposed so far on the campaign trail ahead of the General Election on July 4?

– Conservatives:

– Mandatory national service for 18-year-olds. Teenagers would choose between taking a 12-month placement in the armed forces or “volunteer” work in their community one weekend a month for a year under the proposals.

– A £2.4 billion tax break for pensioners. The party has promised to increase the income tax personal allowance for pensioners, giving them a tax cut worth around £95 in 2025-26, rising to £275 in 2029-30.

– Increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, by 2030.

– Boost apprenticeships while axing “rip off” degrees which offer poor value to students.

– No increases to income tax, national insurance or VAT.

– Punish fly-tippers with points on their driving licences and kick anti-social tenants out of social housing after three strikes.

– An expansion of levelling up funding with a pledge to give 30 towns £20 million.

– Plans to boost community care by expanding Pharmacy First, building 100 new GP surgeries and modernising 150 more, and building 50 new community diagnostic centres.

– To amend the Equality Act to define the protected characteristic of sex as “biological sex”. The party argues the change will make it simpler for service providers for women and girls, such as those running sessions for domestic abuse victims, to prevent biological males from taking part.

– Labour:

– Focus on reducing treatment backlogs. The party has also pledged to send “crack teams” who are already running out-of-hours programmes into hospitals to help set up evening and weekend clinics in the rest of the health service.

– Revive plans to ban young people from ever being able to legally smoke.

– Put 13,000 more police and police community support officers (PCSOs) back into communities, costing up to £400 million.

– No increases to income tax, national insurance or VAT.

– Establish a new publicly owned company, Great British Energy, with the aim of investing in homegrown energy sources and providing cheaper prices to consumers.

– Reform employment support and welfare benefits in a bid to increase the employment rate from 75% to 80%.

– A decrease in net migration but no specific targets set. The party also believes reforming the apprenticeship levy to “tackle the skills gap” will help decrease migration numbers.

– The foreign aid budget would not be used to pay for asylum seekers’ hotel costs, although the party has cautioned this would not be immediate.

– Give coroners more powers to access information held by tech companies after a child’s death. The party says this would allow them to make sure data is retained and not deleted by tech companies.

– To increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP. The party has so far declined to outline its timeline, only noting it would do so when economic conditions allow. There would also be a new strategic defence review within the first year of a Labour government.

– A “triple lock” for the UK’s nuclear deterrent. This involves a commitment to delivering four new ballistic submarines, maintaining the continuous at sea deterrent and providing all the necessary upgrades for the boats to continue their patrols.