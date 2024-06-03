Rishi Sunak says his favourite Nando’s order includes a helping of broccoli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak says his favourite Nando’s order includes a helping of broccoli

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak exchanges high fives with a member of Wantage Town Football Club during a visit to the club in Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s favourite Nando’s order includes a helping of broccoli, the Prime Minister has revealed.

He revealed his preferred order from the peri-peri style chicken restaurant when questioned by a girls’ team at Wantage Town FC.

Mr Sunak said his Nando’s order was a half chicken, medium spiced, with chips and broccoli, adding: “It’s good broccoli.”

General Election campaign 2024
Rishi Sunak participates in a training session with members of Wantage Town Football Club and Conservative candidate for Didcot and Wantage David Johnston (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prime Minister said he also likes to “mix it up” sometimes and get boneless chicken thighs.

The football team, made up of players between 12 and 15 years old, also asked Mr Sunak his favourite club, which he replied was Southampton.

Mr Sunak was asked about his favourite song, and told the team it was currently When The Saints Go Marching In, an anthem for the team.

He added he was currently “slowly getting into” country music, revealing he was listening to The Cowboy In Me by Tim McGraw, which he first heard in the television series Yellowstone.

“I definitely cannot sing it,” he added when faced with encouragement from the team, telling them he was saving his voice for ITV’s election debate on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak also spoke about how Taylor Swift featured in his listening, days after telling reports he probably did not meet the bar to be considered a “Swiftie”.

Rishi Sunak watches members of Wantage Town Football Club play football
Several of the girls present told him they would be going to Swift’s upcoming concerts, part of the pop star’s Eras Tour.

The Prime Minister told the team he enjoyed batting at cricket nets when he had the opportunity, after he was asked about his own sporting endeavours.

He was also asked if he ever wandered the corridors of No 10 Downing Street in his pyjamas, joking to the team: “When no one is looking, I do.”

Taking part in a football exercise, Mr Sunak passed the ball to players as they took shots at a goal.

He was joined on the visit by David Johnston, the Conservative candidate for Didcot and Wantage, and was guided around the pitch by Lesley Furnival, the club’s first ever chairwoman.