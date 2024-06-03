Two men face extradition to France over death of girl in small boat incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men face extradition to France over death of girl in small boat incident

By Press Association
The Dover Lifeboat and Border Force officers towing small boats into Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Two men wanted by French authorities over the death of a young girl who drowned attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat have been arrested.

The little girl died after boarding the boat near Wimereux on April 23, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

NCA officers arrested Sudanese nationals Al Tahir Abdullah Adam, 24, and Musaab Bashir Altijani, 19, in Hillingdon, west London, on Thursday.

They are wanted in France on suspicion of causing the death.

The two men appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at the same court on Friday.

NCA deputy director of investigations Craig Turner said: “These arrests are the result of an investigation led by the French authorities and supported by the NCA alongside other law enforcement partners.

“We said at the time of this tragic incident that we were determined to do all we can to identify those responsible for this event and bring them to justice, that remains the case.”

The girl was among five people who died when a dinghy carrying more than 100 people set off from a French beach before getting into difficulties.

Three men, a woman and the girl were killed. Some 49 people were rescued but 58 others refused to leave the boat and continued their journey towards the UK.