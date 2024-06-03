Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner to take part in BBC’s Friday election debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner to take part in BBC’s Friday election debate

By Press Association
Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt (PA)
Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt (PA)

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will not take part in Friday night’s seven-way election debate on the BBC.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt will represent the Conservative Party, facing off against deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and others.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will also not be attending, with his deputy Daisy Cooper stepping in.

Daisy Cooper
Daisy Cooper (Lucy North/PA)

Also taking part are leading figures from the Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and Reform UK.

Mishal Husain will host the June 7 debate in London from 7.30pm to 9pm, during which members of the audience and the public will have the chance to ask questions.

The Prime Minister and his Labour rival are preparing for their first televised leaders’ debate of the election campaign airing on ITV on Tuesday evening.

They are also confirmed to be going head-to-head on the BBC at 9pm on June 26, in what is expected to be the final TV debate before polling day.

Also included in the BBC’s election coverage is a two-hour Question Time leaders’ special, hosted by Fiona Bruce, from 8pm to 10pm on June 20.

The leaders of the four biggest political parties – the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Lib Dems and the SNP, will answer questions from the studio audience for 30 minutes each.

BBC journalist Nick Robinson has invited the leaders of the seven biggest political parties in Britain to be interviewed for Panorama specials, airing over the next four weeks.

Additional dedicated debates will take place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.