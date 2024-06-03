Labour set for biggest election victory in party history, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour set for biggest election victory in party history, poll suggests

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves (Lucy North/PA)

Labour is on course for the biggest election victory in the party’s history, surpassing Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide, a poll has suggested.

The party looks set to win as many as 422 seats, with the Tories reduced to just 140, according to YouGov analysis published on Monday.

The poll, using the MRP (multi-level regression and post-stratification) technique and carried out for Sky News, suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party is on course for a majority of 194 – the largest margin for any party since 1924.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg are among prominent figures projected to lose their seats.

The data, collected from more than 58,000 people, will make grim reading for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as it shows Labour has extended its lead over the Conservatives since March despite a recent policy blitz by the ruling party.

Sir Keir is projected to become prime minister next month with his party clocking up more gains than at any election since 1945, potentially leaving the Tories with their lowest number of MPs since 2001.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

MRP models the outcome of the election in every constituency across Britain by identifying the views of different types of voters and then the type of voters in each seat.

The Liberal Democrats would win 48 seats, according to the forecast, with the SNP on 17 and the Green Party gaining another MP.

A separate MRP analysis, published by More in Common and the News Agents podcast earlier on Monday, had suggested that Labour was on course for its biggest majority in 23 years.

That analysis is based on voting intention data collected between April 9 and May 29 from 15,089 adults in Great Britain.