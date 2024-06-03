Clacton in recent general elections: What does the data show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clacton in recent general elections: What does the data show?

By Press Association
Clacton in Essex was won by the Conservatives in 2019 with 72% of the vote (Nick Ansell/PA)
Clacton is the only parliamentary constituency that has ever been won at a general election by a party associated with Nigel Farage – though a seat in the House of Commons has so far eluded the man himself.

In 2014, the Conservative MP for Clacton, Douglas Carswell, announced he was defecting to the UK Independence Party (Ukip) and triggered a by-election, which he won with 60% of the vote, becoming Ukip’s first elected member of Parliament.

He held the seat for Ukip at the 2015 general election with a much lower share of 44% of the vote, with the Conservatives close behind on 37%.

Douglas Carswell
Douglas Carswell (Lauren Hurley/PA)

It was the only seat won by Ukip at that election, despite the party receiving nearly four million votes across the UK.

Mr Farage was the leader of Ukip at the time and stood as a candidate in 2015 in Thanet South, finishing in second place on 32% of the vote, behind the Tories on 38%.

It was the seventh and – until now – most recent attempt by Mr Farage to become an MP, all of which ended in failure.

In the years since 2015, Clacton has become a Conservative seat again, with Giles Watling winning it back from Ukip at the 2017 general election on 61% of the vote, before winning a bigger share of 72% in 2019.

Mr Carswell did not stand at the 2017 election – he had resigned from Ukip a few months beforehand and finished his term in Parliament as an independent.

By the time of the 2019 general election, Mr Farage had left Ukip and was leading the Brexit Party – subsequently renamed Reform UK.

His party chose not to stand candidates at the 2019 election in seats that had been won in 2017 by the Conservatives, including Clacton.

This means there is no data for how Reform might have fared in Clacton at the last general election, and therefore no data that could be used to measure how well the party would need to perform at this year’s General Election to win the constituency from the Tories – for example, what size of swing would be required and where the seat would rank on the party’s list of targets.

(PA Graphics)

Reform’s target list is therefore based on places where it did stand in 2019, with Labour-held seats dominating the top of the list, starting with Barnsley North, where the party needs a swing of 4.5 percentage points to win, followed by Hartlepool (6.0 points), Barnsley South (6.3 points) and Doncaster North (12.9 points).

Now Mr Farage has confirmed his intention to stand as a Reform candidate in Clacton, there is the opportunity for polling in that constituency to get an indication of the levels of support he may have.

Polls will give a sense of the mood among voters in the seat, but will only be a snapshot of current opinion, not a forecast or prediction of the result.

A poll carried out by Survation in January, which asked people in Clacton who they would vote for if Mr Farage were on the ballot, put the Reform leader on 37%, Mr Watling for the Conservatives on 27%, and Labour – no candidate’s name was specified – on 23%.