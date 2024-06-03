In Pictures: Sunak puts his best foot forward as polls favour Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Sunak puts his best foot forward as polls favour Labour

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) participates in a training session with members of Wantage Town Football Club alongside Conservative candidate for Didcot and Wantage David Johnston (left) (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The General Election campaign saw Rishi Sunak facing grim poll figures, a photobomb from the Lib Dems and a fresh challenge from Nigel Farage.

The Prime Minister showed off his football skills at Wantage Town and visited rowers at Henley-on-Thames, while Sir Keir Starmer put defence issues to the fore as he visited the Fusilier Museum in Bury.

Mr Farage formally entered the fray after trailing a big announcement in the afternoon, while Scottish leaders geared up for a TV clash on Monday evening.

With polls showing Labour could pull off a huge victory, things were not made any easier for the Prime Minister by Mr Farage’s decisions to stand for Clacton and take the leadership of his Reform party from Richard Tice.

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey during a visit to the Fusilier Museum in Bury, Greater Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir and Mr Healey underline their defence credentials (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Farage then threw down a new gauntlet to Mr Sunak, as he decided to contest a seat in the seaside resort which his former party Ukip once won.

Nigel Farage during a press conference to announce he will become the new leader of Reform UK and will stand as the parliamentary candidate for Clacton (Yui Mok/PA)
Holly Valance at the Reform UK press conference (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prime Minister was pranked by Lib Dems at Henley-on-Thames as he pushed the Tory message but still managed to take his message to voters.

Rishi Sunak and the parliamentary candidate for Henley, Caroline Newton (far right), speaking to rowing club members while Liberal Democrat supporters pass on a boat during a visit to the Leander Club in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mr Sunak exchanges high fives with footballers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mr Sunak scrubs down a boat during a visit to the Leander Club in Henley-on-Thames (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Keir’s military visit and Mr Sunak’s footballing foray were the prelude to the first debate between the two men which will be staged by ITV on Tuesday.

Presenter Julie Etchingham gave a glimpse of the set.

Julie Etchingham at MediaCity in Salford amid preparations for ITV’s hosting of the first head-to-head debate between Mr Sunak and Sir Keir (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)

The Scottish party leaders had their first televised debate in Glasgow.

Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish National Party Leader John Swinney, STV’s political editor Colin Mackay, Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton before taking part in the first televised debate of the General Election in Glasgow (Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA)