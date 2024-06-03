Children’s futures ‘at risk’ as number enjoying writing plummets, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s futures ‘at risk’ as number enjoying writing plummets, charity warns

By Press Association
A child writing lines (Alamy/PA)
Children’s futures are being “put at risk” as the number enjoying writing in their spare time has plummeted to an “unprecedented low”, a charity has warned.

The National Literacy Trust (NLT) said the number of children and young people who said they enjoy writing in their free time has fallen to the lowest point since the charity started the survey 14 years ago.

Fewer than three in 10 (28.7%) of those aged between eight and 18 said they enjoyed writing in their free time in 2024, compared to 46.8% in 2010.

Only one in nine (11.1%) said they write daily in their free time, compared to 19.3% last year, the survey found.

The daily writing levels for children and young people have dropped to an “all-time low”, according to the report.

Overall, 76,131 children and young people aged five to 18 from 405 schools across the UK were surveyed by the NLT between January and March 2024.

It comes after 71% of children in England met the expected standard in writing in the Key Stage 2 Sats in 2023, compared to 78% in 2019.

The report said the findings suggest “we must prepare to live with the long-term consequences of this evolving crisis”.

The charity is calling for urgent action to be taken to address the “alarmingly low levels” of writing enjoyment among young people as it says writing for pleasure promotes mental wellbeing and self-expression.

Two in three (66.7%) children between the ages of five and eight enjoy writing in their free time, but this decreases as they get older, according to the survey.

Just over one in five (21.8%) children aged 14 to 16 said they enjoyed writing in their spare time.

The report also found that children’s enjoyment of writing at school, rather than in their free time, has increased over the past year.

More than half (53.6%) of children and young people aged between eight and 18 said they enjoy writing at school, compared to 43.9% last year.

Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the NLT, said: “With children and young people’s enjoyment of writing at an all-time low, and high numbers leaving primary and secondary school without the writing skills they need to thrive, children’s futures are being put at risk.

“It is now time to provide children and young people with more meaningful opportunities, both in and out of school, to reconnect with the creative elements of writing which transform it into an enjoyable activity that allows for self-expression and that works as a tool to process struggles, make sense of the world and participate actively in civic life.

Author Malorie Blackman said: “The findings are a definite cause for concern.

The writing of stories, poems, journals and diaries allows for reflection, expression, innovation and imagination, all of which are stepping stones to improving creativity as well as mental wellbeing.”

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The current curriculum and assessment system is part of the problem when it comes to children’s enjoyment of writing.”

She added: “The grammar curriculum for primary aged children is unfit for purpose and must be subject to a comprehensive review.”