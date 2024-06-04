End routine strip-searching of female prisoners, says inspector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

End routine strip-searching of female prisoners, says inspector

By Press Association
The prisons inspector has written to the Justice Secretary to raise concerns about strip-searching women prisoners (Victoria Jones/PA)
The prisons inspector has written to the Justice Secretary to raise concerns about strip-searching women prisoners (Victoria Jones/PA)

The routine strip-searching of female inmates must end, the head of Scotland’s prisons inspectorate has said.

Wendy Sinclair-Gieben said the practice retraumatises those who have suffered sexual abuse and that she was “shocked” to discover strip-searching is continuing during a recent visit to a women’s community custody unit.

She has written to Justice Secretary Angela Constance setting out her concerns, as she prepares to stand down from her role as HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland.

Known formally as body searches, the practice is used by prison officers to check inmates for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said she is content for strip-searching to continue if it is intelligence-led, while scanners and metal detectors should be used instead of visual searches.

She said she had received a “positive” response from Ms Constance, who committed to reducing the number of routine searches.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she said: “Nonetheless, I was quite shocked when I went to new community custody units, which are founded on trauma-informed principles, to discover that women who are considered safe to be in the community were still being routine searched every five visits.”

Angela Constance
Justice Secretary Angela Constance also voiced concern about strip-searching being used routinely (PA)

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said strip-searching involves the whole body being exposed to a member of staff.

She said: “Why do I consider it traumatic? I think we have to remember that for women and young people there is often a significant history of abuse and sexual abuse.

“To have to show off your body to a total stranger repeatedly – I think argues that could retraumatise that sexual abuse and cause further trauma.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson told the BBC: “The rights and wellbeing of those in our care, and the safety and security of our establishments, are key priorities.

“We have installed body scanner machines in 11 establishments and only conduct body searches where necessary to keep people safe.”

Ms Constance said: “I am committed to ensuring that the human rights of the people in our prisons are respected, protected, and fulfilled.

“While there can be a legitimate role for body searching when it is based on robust intelligence or reasonable grounds for suspicion, I share the chief inspector’s concern that body searching of women in custody has been carried out on a more routine basis.

“The Scottish Prison Service is committed to becoming a more trauma-informed organisation and always look to utilise available technology which can be used to help create safe and secure environments for those who live, work, and visit our establishments, where this is viable.”