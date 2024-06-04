Hundreds fewer children began mental health care in first quarter of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds fewer children began mental health care in first quarter of 2024

By Press Association
Fewer children started Camhs treatment in Scotland in the first quarter of the year compared to the last three months of 2023 (PA)
Fewer children started Camhs treatment in Scotland in the first quarter of the year compared to the last three months of 2023 (PA)

Almost 500 fewer children started mental health treatment in Scotland in the first three months of 2024, figures show.

Public Health Scotland data shows 4,056 children began treatment with Scotland’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in the quarter ending March 2024.

That was down 10.5% from the 4,531 children and young people who started treatment in the quarter ending December 2023, and down 17.6% from 4,920 in March 2023.

The statistics also show 5,557 children were on a Camhs waiting list at the end of March 2024, a 0.7% increase from the 5,517 at the end of December 2023.

However, it was down 27.8% from the 7,701 waiting in the same quarter ending March 2023.

Fifty per cent of the children starting treatment began with six weeks of referral – the same as the December 2023 quarter and a decrease from nine weeks for the quarter ending March 2023.

The data also shows 86% of children on a Camhs waiting list were seen within the 18-week referral target, up from 83.8% from the previous quarter and from 74.2% from March 2023.

However, it is still short of the Scottish Government’s 90% target.

Maree Todd
Minister Maree Todd said there has been ‘significant and sustained progress’ on waiting times (PA)

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “The latest figures show that we continue to see further significant and sustained progress on Camhs waiting times – the national performance in Camhs is the best reported since the 18-week standard was introduced in 2014.

“The overall Camhs waiting list decreased by 28% in the previous year, and the number of children waiting over 18 weeks decreased by 40%, while children waiting over 52 weeks decreased by 71% over the same period. Camhs teams are responding well to demand, with one in two young people starting treatment within six weeks.

“This has been made possible by the hard work of the Camhs workforce, which has increased by more than 66% in the last decade and is at a record high. This has been supported by our record high investments, which has delivered £55.5 million additional funding in Camhs in 2023-24.

“Despite these positive figures, we are not complacent. We remain committed to supporting all boards to meet the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral. It is vital that all children and young people receive the right support, at the right time.”

Dr Chetana Patil, consultant psychiatrist with the Camhs Faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “Although figures suggest an improvement, it’s still very disheartening to hear that fewer children are starting mental health treatment.

“In many areas across Scotland we see targets being missed, but what we need is ring-fenced funding and resources ploughed in at local level.

“We’re appealing to all political parties to consider giving 10% of our NHS budget to mental health services, and 1% towards Camhs. This funding would really make a difference to the mental health of all our children and young people.”