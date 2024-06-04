Hundreds fewer children began mental health care in first quarter of 2024

Almost 500 fewer children started mental health treatment in Scotland in the first three months of 2024, figures show.

Public Health Scotland data shows 4,056 children began treatment with Scotland’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in the quarter ending March 2024.

That was down 10.5% from the 4,531 children and young people who started treatment in the quarter ending December 2023, and down 17.6% from 4,920 in March 2023.

The statistics also show 5,557 children were on a Camhs waiting list at the end of March 2024, a 0.7% increase from the 5,517 at the end of December 2023.

However, it was down 27.8% from the 7,701 waiting in the same quarter ending March 2023.

Fifty per cent of the children starting treatment began with six weeks of referral – the same as the December 2023 quarter and a decrease from nine weeks for the quarter ending March 2023.

The data also shows 86% of children on a Camhs waiting list were seen within the 18-week referral target, up from 83.8% from the previous quarter and from 74.2% from March 2023.

However, it is still short of the Scottish Government’s 90% target.

Minister Maree Todd said there has been ‘significant and sustained progress’ on waiting times (PA)

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “The latest figures show that we continue to see further significant and sustained progress on Camhs waiting times – the national performance in Camhs is the best reported since the 18-week standard was introduced in 2014.

“The overall Camhs waiting list decreased by 28% in the previous year, and the number of children waiting over 18 weeks decreased by 40%, while children waiting over 52 weeks decreased by 71% over the same period. Camhs teams are responding well to demand, with one in two young people starting treatment within six weeks.

“This has been made possible by the hard work of the Camhs workforce, which has increased by more than 66% in the last decade and is at a record high. This has been supported by our record high investments, which has delivered £55.5 million additional funding in Camhs in 2023-24.

“Despite these positive figures, we are not complacent. We remain committed to supporting all boards to meet the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral. It is vital that all children and young people receive the right support, at the right time.”

Dr Chetana Patil, consultant psychiatrist with the Camhs Faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “Although figures suggest an improvement, it’s still very disheartening to hear that fewer children are starting mental health treatment.

“In many areas across Scotland we see targets being missed, but what we need is ring-fenced funding and resources ploughed in at local level.

“We’re appealing to all political parties to consider giving 10% of our NHS budget to mental health services, and 1% towards Camhs. This funding would really make a difference to the mental health of all our children and young people.”