Nigel Farage returns: Why the Tories may be worried

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nigel Farage returns: Why the Tories may be worried

By Press Association
Nigel Farage arrives in Clacton to launch his election campaign (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage arrives in Clacton to launch his election campaign (James Manning/PA)

Nigel Farage has announced his return to frontline politics, reclaiming the leadership of Reform UK and sending shock waves through the Conservative election campaign.

– Why would the Tories be worried?

Reform is polling at around 11%. At the last election in 2019 the party – then known as the Brexit Party – won precisely zero seats and it may struggle to take any this time, yet analysts agree it is likely to have a major impact on the result.

The general expectation is that it will take votes from the Conservatives which could be crucial in a number of constituencies where the contest is tight – particularly in those Brexit-voting “red wall” seats which the Tories took from Labour in 2019.

Last time, the party did not field candidates in constituencies being defended by the Tories – helping to pave the way for Boris Johnson’s landslide victory.

This time it is aiming to stand in every seat in England, Scotland and Wales, potentially intensifying the squeeze on the Conservative vote.

– Why is Mr Farage’s intervention so significant?

As by far the party’s best-known and most charismatic figure, supporters will be hoping his return to the centre stage will give them a fillip in the run up to polling day on July 4.

General Election campaign 2024
Nigel Farage has taken over as Reform leader from Richard Tice (Yui Mok/PA)

In addition, he is standing in the Essex seaside constituency of Clacton – once held by Ukip when he was the party’s leader – in what his eighth attempt to enter Westminster.

In order to do so, he will, however, need to overturn a 31,000 Conservative majority from the last election with only minor boundary changes.

– What is his aim?

Mr Farage says that with a Labour victory a “foregone conclusion”, he wants to supplant the Tories as the “real opposition” in the next parliament and make Reform the biggest party at Westminster after the subsequent election due by 2029.

Election
Stephen Harper became prime minister of Canada after leading a ‘reverse takeover’ of the Canadian Conservatives (Ben Stansall/PA)

He believes they can comfortably exceed the tally of four million votes which Ukip secured at their peak in the general election of 2015.

– How does he intend to achieve that?

Mr Farage said he wants to win over a “chunk” of the Conservative Party that has become increasingly disillusioned with the direction it has taken over the past decade and half.

He has pointed to the example of the Canadian Reform party which in the 2000s conducted a “reverse takeover” of the established Conservative party.

Its leader Stephen Harper went on to become prime minister, serving for nine years. He clearly hopes the same pattern can be repeated in the UK.