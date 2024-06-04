Cancer services ‘going badly wrong’ as treatment target missed, MSPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cancer services ‘going badly wrong’ as treatment target missed, MSPs warned

By Press Association
MSPs were told the failure to meet the target for treating most patients within 62 days is a ‘really strong indicator something is going badly wrong with cancer services’ (PA)
MSPs were told the failure to meet the target for treating most patients within 62 days is a ‘really strong indicator something is going badly wrong with cancer services’ (PA)

Cancer care in Scotland is “going badly wrong”, MSPs have been told, as a leading surgeon warned the NHS is only “starting to see the tip of the iceberg” in terms of patients who went undiagnosed during the Covid pandemic.

Professor Farhat Din said there could be a “huge backlog” of unmet need.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Health Committee, Prof Din, a Cancer Research UK clinician scientist and honorary consultant colorectal surgeon, said: “We don’t have enough staff to see patients in secondary care, in terms of the demand from referrals from primary care. That’s a very straightforward fact.

“We know that patients are waiting longer for their investigations and indeed longer for access to surgery.”

The most recent cancer waiting time figures showed that in the last three months of 2023, 71.1% of patients started receiving treatment within the target time.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 95% of people to start treatment within 62 days of first being referred when cancer is suspected.

Peter Hastie, the policy and public affairs manager for Scotland at Macmillan Cancer Support, said that target has not been met since 2012.

He told the committee: “The existing cancer waiting times target has not been hit with cancer for 12 years, that is really, really difficult for cancer patients.”

Saying performance against the 62-day target has been “getting worse every year”, Mr Hastie added: “I think it is a really strong indicator something is going badly wrong in cancer services.

“I think it is important we do hold the Government to account on the cancer waiting times standard.”

He complained of a lack of workforce planning to deal with the growth in cancer cases that is expected as a result of Scotland’s increasingly elderly population.

Mr Hastie said: “By and large, as we understand cancer, mostly it is a disease of ageing.

“We have known about this ageing population for an incredibly long time, and we have simply not put in the workforce planning for that.”

Prof Din, who is also a council member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, spoke about the impact of the Covid pandemic on cancer services.

While she said the “bulk of cancer surgery did in fact take place” despite the “adverse conditions”, she added there were a number of patients who did not come forward until after the crisis.

The surgeon warned: “I think we are only starting to see the tip of the iceberg in terms of patients who have not come forward.

“Coupled with that a pause in screening, a pause in pretty much all diagnostics, there is a huge backlog and we won’t really know what the magnitude of the unmet need is.

“You have the older generation who typically don’t want to make a fuss about troubling anybody, or troubling the doctors.

“Equally you have in areas of lower socioeconomic wealth, the magnitude of impact there is much greater.

“So we will see a worse divide in health inequalities.”

She spoke about the impact on patients of waiting, either for diagnostic tests or for treatment when cancer is confirmed, saying this could impact on both their physical and mental health.

Hospital equipment on ward
MSPs were told of the need for investment in research to ‘try to improve cancer outcomes’ (PA)

Prof Din said: “Anybody that has a cancer wants it treated or operated on the next day, that is just us as humans.

“I think the uncharted impact on mental health for patients, and indeed their families and indeed for clinicians, is really huge.

“What we also have as patients wait longer, they are potentially more deconditioned, more frail, which makes the risk of any treatment, whether it is a surgery or indeed chemotherapy, potentially more risky with more complications.

“The impact of increased waiting times, I think, is really not to be underestimated at many different levels.”

She said there is a need to “think innovatively” to tackle the growing number of cancer patients.

The surgeon said: “We can’t treat our way out of cancer, we know that there will be an increase in cancer patients because of an ageing population by around 30% in about 15 years.

“So we have to think innovatively. In order to do that, the investment has to go into research and evidence-based driven initiatives to try to improve cancer outcomes.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “ are treating more cancer patients on time, within both 62 and 31-day pathways, compared to pre-pandemic and 10 years ago. However, there will always be instances where some patients wait longer depending on their health, complexity of disease and treatment plan.

“We are determined to reduce cancer waits and are investing £40 million over five years to support cancer services and improve waiting times. Our new 10-year strategy focuses on preventing more cancers, investing in research and innovation and providing equitable access to treatment.”